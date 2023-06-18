Goldberg could debut on Collision to set up a retirement match against top AEW star

AEW is in the midst of one of the most exciting periods in the company's short history as they gear up to launch their third television show tonight. In order to make sure the show is a success, Tony Khan may have to call on a WWE legend to join his company.

Goldberg has been the name on many fans' lips recently. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently a free agent after parting ways with the global leader in sports entertainment. However, he has also expressed his desire to return to action for one last run and end his career on his own terms.

With Wardlow set to defend his TNT Championship on tonight's AEW Collision premiere, now may be the perfect time to bring in Da Man and set up a dream match many have been clamoring to see.

Having Goldberg confront Wardlow after his match will not only generate a huge pop from the live crowd, but also help elevate the mid-card title to heights it has not seen in recent times.

While this may be wishful thinking for the time being, if Tony Khan can convince a household name like Goldberg to join his promotion and run a program against one of his most promising stars, it would go a long way in satisfying the AEW fanbase.

Goldberg should end his career in AEW

Although today's audience may know Goldberg from his time in WWE, he initially rose to prominence as a top star in the Stamford-based promotion's rival company, WCW.

Similarly, he could once again find himself working for WWE's rival company should he sign with AEW. Not only would this create a beautiful full-circle moment, but there are plenty of young talents that could learn from someone with Goldberg's experience.

The likes of Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, and Sammy Guevara can all bring the best out of the veteran and grow in the process. And given how Tony Khan has treated other legends like Sting and Jeff Jarrett, there is no doubt that Goldberg will be in good hands if he decides to jump ship.

