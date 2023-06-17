Tony Khan could announce the arrival of two former WWE Superstars on AEW Collision tonight

With AEW Collision but hours away, what was once a rumor is now a rapidly approaching reality. As exciting as this may be for Tony Khan and his company, he undoubtedly needs to pull out all the stops to ensure the pilot episode succeeds.

One of the most reliable ways of satisfying fans is to debut new talent and announce them as part of the roster. AEW have ventured to this well plenty of times in the past, and they could be on the verge of doing so yet again on the Collision premiere.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 ‍ The Talent in this Photo for collision The Talent in this Photo for collision 😮‍💨 https://t.co/q4pcPu1Hz1

For some time, Goldberg and Ryback have been linked with the Jacksonville-based promotion. With both men floating around the wrestling world as free agents, their imminent arrival in AEW is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Tony Khan has openly stated that he has been in contact with Goldberg, and Ryback has constantly been teasing signing for the promotion on his social media accounts.

If used correctly, both men could be major assets for the company. Announcing their arrival, and possibly a match between the two titans, could go a long way in ensuring Collision gets off to a hot start.

Goldberg vs. Ryback in AEW?

Since parting ways with WWE, Goldberg has expressed his desire to embark on some sort of a retirement tour. The legend certainly deserves a proper sendoff, and it could happen under Tony Khan's roof.

At the same time Ryback is looking to get back in the ring for the first time in five years. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed on Twitter that he would soon be medically cleared to compete and wants to challenge Goldberg in a retirement match.

Whether the bout comes to fruition remains to be seen. However, the prospect of hosting what will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about matches of the year may be enough for Tony Khan to bring these two stars on board.

