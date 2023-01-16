Goldberg, Released WWE Superstar - 5 Soon to be free agents who could sign with AEW this year

AEW might already have a stacked roster with some of the most talented wrestlers in the world under their banner. But that doesn't mean Tony Khan is not on the lookout for more new blood to bolster his company.

While it's only the beginning of the year, there are a number of wrestlers who are nearing the end of their contracts in 2023 and are soon to become free agents. They range from WWE Superstars to even a New Japan Pro Wrestling stalwart.

Here are 5 soon-to-be free agents who could sign with AEW in 2023:

#5. Elias' gimmick has gone stale in WWE

Elias' run on the WWE main roster has been a hit or miss. He managed to get himself insanely over at the beginning, sharing segments with The Undertaker and John Cena on Raw and WrestleMania. He was always able to evoke a passionate response from the WWE Universe, who would chant, "WWE stands for Walk with Elias" during his segments.

Despite his popular guitar player gimmick and steady charisma, Elias has yet to manage to rise above the midcard level and win a championship. Former CEO Vince McMahon tried to throw a curveball at the fans by repackaging The Drifter to become Ezekiel, but it never amounted to much ultimately.

As Elias' current contract expires at the beginning of the new year, he might be tempted to seek greener pastures over in AEW. His most recent appearance, where he took an emphatic loss to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, could spell the end for Elias in AEW. Perhaps his character could thrive in a newer environment with more freedom under Tony Khan.

#4. Mandy Rose could seek a fresh start in AEW

Mandy Rose was the talk of the wrestling world last month when she was unceremoniously fired from WWE for her FanTime content. This happened just a day after she dropped her NXT Women's Championship, which she held for over a year, to newcomer Roxanne Perez.

However, Mandy reportedly made a million dollars from her subscription site after her release. Given the cache she has from her historic championship run in NXT, she is primed to make a huge impact wherever she ends up next.

Mandy will surely have no shortage of job offers once her no-compete clause ends. AEW could sign her up and make her a focal point of their women's division. She could immediately be a credible challenger to Jade Cargill's TBS Championship or face off against her former Absolution mentor in Saraya.

#3. Jay White wants to conquer pro wrestling in the US after NJPW run

According to wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White could be wrapping up business in Japan upon the expiry of his contract.

After the Bullet Club member took the pinfall loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom, it's been reported that the New Zealand wrestler has his sights set on joining a top American promotion full-time.

His brief appearance on AEW at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view showed that Switchblade certainly has the superstar appeal to match up against AEW's top stars. Given his Bullet Club connection, he could easily tap into that history in a potential storyline with The Elite.

The potential for Jay White in All Elite Wrestling is endless, and it would make sense for him to join up with Tony Khan's promotion.

#2. Goldberg could be open to one last payday in AEW

Goldberg agreed to wrestle in two matches in the entirety of 2022 in WWE. His last match was a decisive loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

So what does the former WCW legend have in store for 2023? At 56 years old, no one is truly clamoring for Bill Goldberg to have one last wrestling run. But then again, he could be tempted by the success his former WCW colleagues have had in AEW, where he is still treated like a legend and used to perfection.

#1. Edge could join best friend Christian Cage in AEW

Edge's WWE run since his return in 2020 has been an incredible success. From his epic Royal Rumble 2020 appearance to his win in 2021, not to mention the amazing feuds with the likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, he has proved to be every bit the Rated-R Superstar.

The WWE Hall of Famer was reported to have signed a three-year deal in 2020 for five matches a year. He's exceeded that limit, but time might have been extended due to the injury he suffered after facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. His last match was a loss to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022.

Since then, we haven't seen much of the Ultimate Opportunist. Edge has already made it clear that he intends to retire from pro wrestling in 2023 when his WWE contract finally runs out. But after seeing his best friend Christian Cage enjoy a renaissance of sorts in AEW, would he be tempted to join him there?

Perhaps we could see Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz one more time, this time wrestling in a completely different promotion, as anything is possible in the pro wrestling business.

