Grading every match at AEW All Out 2021

All Out promised to be the biggest event in AEW history and it delivered, and then some. The card was stacked from top to bottom with excellent grudge matches and intense title matches.

There were three debuts to speak of: Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Daniel Bryan, or Bryan Danielson, as he'll be called in AEW.

The match line-up was as follows:

Eddie Kingston vs Miro for the TNT Championship

Satoshi Kojima vs Jon Moxley

Kris Statlander vs Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship

Lucha Brothers vs the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship

Women's Casino Battle Royale

MJF vs Chris Jericho

CM Punk vs Darby Allin

QT Marshall vs Paul Wight

Christian Cage vs Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

Let's look at how each match went down and grade them accordingly.

Eddie Kingston vs Miro for the TNT Championship at AEW All Out

Miro put Eddie Kingston in a headlock as the crowd urged the Mad King to power out. Kingston got out of the hold with strikes to Miro's mid-section. Eddie tried to get some momentum, but Miro shut him off with a dropkick. Kingston chopped Miro in the corner and dodged a splash before following it with a flying enziguiri.

Miro rolled outside and caught Kingston as he attempted a suicide dive. Kingston hit an explorer suplex inside the ring as both men slugged it out in the center of the ring. Kingston chopped Miro's chest and hit two exploder suplexes for a near fall.

Miro rolled to the outside again and, this time, Kingston hit the suicide dive. Back inside the ring, Kingston hit a suplex for a two-count. Miro dropped Kingston with a kick and locked in the Game Over but Eddie Kingston got the bottom rope.

Kingston hit a backhand and a DDT for a very close near fall. Miro hit a low-blow, a roundhouse kick, and a vicious running superkick to win and retain the TNT Championship.

Grade: A-

