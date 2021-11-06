Predicting the next 5 AEW World Champions

In just two years of AEW's inception, Tony Khan has done a formidable job in building up the legacy of the promotion's coveted prize - the AEW World Championship. So far, only three men have held the title, with each having a considerably lengthy reign. Chris Jericho, one of the veterans of this business, became the inaugural champion.

Jon Moxley then defeated The Demo God and held the title for 277 days before losing to Kenny Omega last year. In his first title reign, The Cleaner surpassed all the records of previous titleholders, thus becoming the longest-reigning champion in the company's short history. Omega has become a force to be reckoned with, given that Don Callis and The Elite helped him on multiple occasions to retain the gold.

However, he won't be holding onto the AEW World Championship forever. Moreover, the company has brought in several megastars to its roster. Fans will also be expecting a title change down the road. Now, without further ado, let's take a look at the upcoming five possible champions.

#5 Hangman Page defeats Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear 2021

Hangman Page is the likeliest choice to become the next AEW World Champion. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy will challenge Kenny Omega at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Both men have a rich history dating back to last year when they won tag team titles. Page was also part of The Elite. This is where the animosity between Omega and Page began. The Young Bucks soon kicked The Cowboy out of their faction. The aftermath saw Omega climb many big ladders in the company and become the world champion. Meanwhile, Hangman Page's character had self-esteem issues that derailed his momentum.

The storyline between Page and Omega has now come full circle. The former won the Casino ladder match to become the #1 world title contender last month.

He even seems to have gained all the confidence and is now laser-focused on dethroning The Best Bout Machine.

Given their feud involving friendship, hate, betrayal, and redemption for one person, we fully expect Hangman Page to reach the pinnacle of his career at the upcoming pay-per-view. It would be a storyline wreck if somehow the company decides to have him lose again.

