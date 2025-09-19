Hangman Page's former friends to cost him the AEW World Championship at All Out? Exploring the chances 

"Hangman" Adam Page will be entering All Out as AEW World Champion. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's reign has been excellent so far. However, it might end in heartbreak because his challenger in the upcoming pay-per-view is TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.

Kyle Fletcher is a member of the Don Callis family. At All Out, he may shock the world by dethroning Page and becoming a double champion. Even though the heel faction is not allowed to interfere, they might find a way to help The Protostar. If Page still fends them off, his former friends, The Young Bucks, might cost him his title.

"Hangman" Adam Page shares a history with The Young Bucks. He and Kenny Omega were once members of The Elite. However, Nick and Matt Jackson now have animosity towards The Cleaner. A few weeks back, Omega seemingly had a reunion with Hangman on Dynamite. If the brothers interfere in Hangman's match at All Out and cost him the title, the champion could join forces with Omega and lock horns with The Young Bucks.

Nonetheless, this is just speculation at this point. A tag team showdown between The Young Bucks and Hangman/Kenny will definitely be a show stealer. They have already met before, and hopefully, their next potential match will be better than the last one.

AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page sent a heartfelt message

"Hangman" Adam Page is quite active on Bluesky. After he dethroned former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All In: Texas, he sent a heartfelt message on the platform.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy thanked his family for their constant support.

"Thank you for everything. I dont have the words to do the feeling justice because I havent slept in four days but ill try to find them by wednesday," he wrote.

Hopefully, Tony Khan will keep him as the AEW World Champion for a long time. After all, his title reign has immense potential.

