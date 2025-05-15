Has AEW found its own Bron Breakker to help Jon Moxley? Exploring the similarities

WWE star Seth Rollins is currently one of the biggest names in the company. He main-evented WrestleMania 41 and won his match after Paul Heyman's shocking heel turn. Additionally, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is his trusted ally. Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman's team is frightening, and it seems like their dominance will last for years.

While the Rollins-Breakker partnership is WWE's prime storyline right now, AEW has the opportunity to do something similar. On this week's Dynamite, NJPW star Gabe Kidd helped Jon Moxley defeat Samoa Joe and retain the AEW World Championship. It seems like Moxley and Kidd are going to have a Rollins-Breakker-like alliance, and this would definitely be good for business.

The similarities between Bron Breakker and Gabe Kidd are uncanny. Both are almost the same age. While their lineage is different, with Bron coming from a wrestling family, they have both followed a similar development trajectory. While Bron earned his stripes in NXT and WWE's developmental system, Kidd came up in the Dojo and also won a title before now being thrust into the AEW scene. The future is certainly bright for both wrestlers, and it will be interesting to see where their careers are in five years.

WWE star Bron Breakker reveals Roman Reigns as his dream opponent

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Bron Breakker revealed that his dream opponent is none other than the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Reigns has on a hiatus since his WrestleMania loss.

"I would love to work with Roman Reigns one day. …and just because he’s the greatest.” said Breakker. [H/T PW Mania]

Both Breakker and Reigns have similar in-ring styles. Furthermore, both their finishing maneuver is the dreaded spear. While it does not look like this match-up will happen anytime soon, the potential it has is massive.

