Has AEW subtly revealed the newest members of Don Callis' faction after Blood and Guts? The hints are there

In the wake of AEW's explosive Blood and Guts match, it looks like Don Callis has found his newest members for his faction. The hints dropped during the show and in the weeks that followed suggest that Callis might have found two top stars for his group.

During the electrifying Blood and Guts match, tensions soared as Pac dramatically exited The Blackpool Combat Club in the climax. This departure allowed Callis to seize an opportunity and call upon Konosuke Takeshita, aiding The Elite in securing a decisive victory against the BCC.

This series of events have raised eyebrow whether this was a hint at a potential association between Pac and Don Callis. Meanwhile, the 59-year-old has been actively pursuing Chris Jericho to join his faction, a recruitment effort that has been unfolding for several weeks.

This has led to Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia, members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, questioning Jericho's intentions and potential association with Don Callis. On the latest edition of Dynamite, both of them were having a meeting together in a restaurant.

When piecing these events together, it looks like Don Callis might have successfully found new members for his faction in Pac and Chris Jericho.

It remains to be seen if this alliance will come true and what implications it will have in the future.

Tommy Dreamer ranks AEW star Don Callis and WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio as top heels

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently hailed AEW star Don Callis for the art of drawing genuine heat in wrestling.

On Busted Open Radio, he praised Don Callis and WWE's Dominik Mysterio for their adeptness at provoking negative reactions from fans.

"That's because people are getting to know [Don Callis'] real-life personality, and if you listen to that sound bite and great job, that's what you call heat. And he did it, got it, deserves it, and we'll get more. I would say Dominik Mysterio, Christian, Don Callis, and Bully would be the top four people who know how to garner heat in the industry right now. Got people just really don't like, which is great," said Dreamer.

Even Bully Ray echoed the sentiment, comparing Don Callis' heat to that of Dominik Mysterio's in WWE.

Do you think Don Callis has found his new members in AEW stars Chris Jericho and Pac? Sound off in the comments section below.