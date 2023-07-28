Has Cody Rhodes teased bringing back 3-time Intercontinental Champion to WWE after 4 years? Hints are there

Speculations are running rampant among wrestling fans after Cody Rhodes hinted at the potential return of Dustin Rhodes to WWE. However, the possibility of this happening remains unknown.

Dustin Rhodes departed from WWE in 2019, and since then, he is making a splash in AEW with memorable bouts against the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Since Cody Rhodes made his highly-anticipated return to WWE in 2022 after three years in AEW, fans have been wondering if his elder half-brother could follow suit. Dustin had five separate stints in the promotion between 1990 and 2019.

Dustin Rhodes found a new home in the Jacksonville-based promotion, where he currently serves as a coach and in-ring competitor. However, it was reported that his AEW contract is set to expire in September 2024.

In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes fueled the fire by expressing his heartfelt desire to induct Dustin into the prestigious Hall of Fame. With these teasers and hints, this will culminate in a triumphant return of Dustin Rhodes to the Stamford-based promotion for one final run.

The potential prospect of witnessing the iconic duo of Cody and Dustin once more is nothing short of exciting for the fans. Only time will tell if these hints and wishes will turn into reality.

Teil Runnels shares insights on Dustin Rhodes' potential WWE return

Teil Runnels, the sister of Cody and Dustin Rhodes, recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of Dustin rejoining WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Runnels expressed uncertainty about Dustin's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I don't know," Runnels said. "I do know what his [Dustin's] contract is at AEW and that he's still under contract there. It would shock me if they ever had another match together, because the one that kind of really made that company [AEW Double or Nothing 2019], it was great and it was perfect, and I don't think they'll revisit that."

With Runnels stating that her brothers may never have another wrestling match together, only time will tell whether the iconic duo of Cody and Dustin will reunite once more or not.

