Has former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's fiance appeared in AEW?

Mandy Rose's WWE release was one of the most shocking moments of late 2022, and even now, fans are still anticipating where she'll end up next. Meanwhile, Rose's fiance Tino Sabbatelli has also been quite the center of attention due to his history with AEW.

Sabbatelli and Rose publicly started dating back in 2018, and by September 17th, 2022, the couple announced their engagement. At this point, Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli haven't announced a date for their wedding, but Rose has speculated that it will likely be around 2024.

Mandy Rose's loyal fans likely already know that Sabbatelli has been a professional wrestler since 2014 after years as an American Football player. The star then spent six years with WWE, teaming up with Madcap Moss on NXT. Unfortunately for the star, he ended up being released on April 17th, 2020. By July of that same year, he'd debut in AEW under the name Sabby, teaming up with Brady Pierce.

Sabbatelli would then controversially return to WWE three months later in October 2020, but never wrestle in a single match due to being released soon after. Even today, the 39-year-old's last wrestling match was his unsuccessful clash alongside Brady Pierce against The Best Friends on AEW DARK.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Did Mandy Rose's fiancee Tino Sabbatelli really leak AEW information to WWE during his short time with the promotion?

Coincidentally, while Sabbatelli was wrestling in AEW, the company suffered a handful of critical leaks that seriously damaged the promotion's future. While they quickly squashed the leaks, the identity of the leaker was never publicly revealed.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Tino Sabbatelli has been released by WWE. Tino Sabbatelli has been released by WWE. https://t.co/BjrnG4sfs6

During an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Sabbatelli denied the accusations and claimed he wasn't even aware of them at first.

“When someone tagged me and said ‘You hear what Chris Jericho said about you?’ At first I ignored it but people started to bring it up more and more, so I started to look into it. For me to go on the internet and speak on something that I know nothing about? No disrespect, I don’t care about that much. Maybe that is why Tony Khan doesn’t like me that much.” (H/T ChrisVanVliet)

AEW has not spoken on the matter since, and Tino is likely far more focused on his upcoming marriage to Mandy Rose. Unfortunately, for fans hoping to see Mandy Rose in AEW, Sabbatelli's poor reputation with Chris Jericho will likely influence whether she'll ever set foot in the promotion.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes