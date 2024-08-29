Has Jon Moxley silently confirmed split from Blackpool Combat Club? Potential hint explored 

Jon Moxley may have quietly broken away from his faction, The Blackpool Combat Club. The speculations have begun to grow following the former AEW World Champion's appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite.

The August 28, 2024, edition of the Wednesday night show aired from Champaign, Illinois, and opened with the unexpected return of Jon Moxley to All Elite Wrestling programming. The Purveyor of Violence walked out to his NJPW entrance music - a departure from his usual theme Wild Thing - and was interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone.

Moxley was brief in his statements on Dynamite, saying that lately, he had been thinking about things that he claims need to be done, and invited former TNT Champion Darby Allin to seemingly have a talk, or even a confrontation, with him at some point in the future. Furthermore, in a cryptic gesture, The Ace of the World, right before leaving the ring, menacingly approached Schiavone and informed him that AEW was not his company anymore.

Fans were quick to notice the alterations in Jon Moxley's entrance music, mannerisms, and attire, with many pointing out that the Ohio native was not dressed in his standard Blackpool Combat Club gear. Coupled with the former International Champion's ambiguous remarks and behavior (which was highlighted by the All Elite commentary team as well), Moxley's presentation on Dynamite tonight raises the possibility that the latter may have, or maybe looking to, dissolve his ties to The BCC.

It remains to be seen whether this could lead to a potential match between the 38-year-old star and Bryan Danielson, who became AEW World Champion at All In 2024, somewhere down the line. The two men are founding members of The Blackpool Combat Club and previously competed over the world title.at Dynamite: Grand Slam two years ago.

Jon Moxley commented on his pro-wrestling legacy

Jon Moxley is undoubtedly one of the most popular and respected wrestlers in the world currently. His accomplishments across promotions including WWE, AEW, and NJPW, not to mention the independent circuit, speak for him. During an interview with Sports Illustrated in May earlier this year, the former Dean Ambrose shared his views on his legacy in the sport, highlighting his unique, unclassifiable value as a performer.

“I’m the only Jon Moxley there is. I don’t see another one walking in any f-----g time soon — When it’s all said and done, and I’ve been eaten by a cougar or something and people look back on everything, I like the idea that you won’t know where to classify me in history. You don’t know where to put me on your lists or your rankings or whatever the f--k. You have no idea where to classify me, but you can’t ignore me, so you’re going to have to give me my own space... I like that.” [H/T Sports - Illustrated]

It remains to be seen what AEW and Jon Moxley have in store for fans moving forward after his comeback now.

