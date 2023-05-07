Has Taya Valkyrie really been suspended from AEW?

One of AEW's blockbuster signings in 2023 is Taya Valkyrie. While La Wera Loca has been doing well in the promotion, her momentum came to an abrupt halt last week when she got suspended. So was the former WWE Superstar really penalized for her actions?

The suspension is, in fact, a storyline. Mostly it is done to provide some time off for stars in order to protect them. Sometimes these angles are also executed if there is a lack of creative plans for the wrestler.

In professional wrestling, it has always been the case that if a star puts their hands on an official, such as a referee or a general manager, they will have to face the consequences. There have been instances in the past when a wrestler had intentionally attacked an official, but in this case, it is only a storyline.

So what exactly happened? La Wera Loca had been eyeing the TBS Title and the champion Jade Cargill. People were confident that Valkyrie would be the one to end the undefeated streak of the 30-year-old star.

But 'Smart' Mark Sterling put a dent in those plans by handing over a court order to the former WWE Superstar. According to the order, Taya Valkyrie was not allowed to use The Road to Valhalla as it was similar to Cargill's Jaded.

The two put on a tough fight last week in their match for the TBS Championship. Valkyrie looked to hit her signature move, but referee Aubrey Edwards stopped her by reminding her of the court order. As Valkyrie let go, Cargill rolled her up for the pinfall victory.

This upset the former WWE Superstar, and in frustration, she looked to hit the Road to Valhalla on Edwards, but luckily other officials ran in for the save. Thus, for putting her hands on a referee, Valkyrie has been suspended.

It seems like Valkyrie may have been suspended to ensure that she doesn't lose her momentum and also to build up Cargill a bit more. It could result in Taya Valkyrie returning and being the one to defeat Cargill. Also, it is possible that the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion requested some time off to focus more on her family.

The TBS Champion is currently at 57 wins and zero losses.

'Smart' Mark Sterling reacts to Taya Valkyrie's suspension

Jade Cargill's manager is one of the main reasons that she is still the TBS Champion. If it weren't for him, there would not have been a court order that helped the undefeated star.

Once the suspension was announced on Rampage, Sterling took to Twitter to react to the news stating that what the former IMPACT star had done was "purposeful criminal intent."

"Well, you heard it on @AEW Rampage… @thetayavalkyrie is SUSPENDED!!! Here’s why… Purposeful criminal intent. The defendant acts willfully or intentionally when she has the explicit and conscious desire to commit a dangerous or illegal act. Proof is in the pudding! She gone!" Mark Sterling tweeted.

Taya Valkyrie is bound to return in a few weeks, and when she does, she could come back stronger and may even have a court order of her own that makes Sterling's case null and void, thus allowing her to use her signature move.

