Has Tony Khan given up on former WWE United States Champion? Looking at the possibility

Following tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, it seems that Tony Khan may have given up on former WWE United States and World Champion Jeff Hardy.

When Hardy showed up on All Elite Wrestling, the wrestling world was elated and hoped to see him and Matt Hardy capture the tag team titles in the Jacksonville-based promotion as well. But it looks like that day may not be coming any time soon.

It seems that Tony Khan may have lost interest in Hardy if the recent hints are anything to go by. The former WWE Superstar has not been regularly featured on the Jacksonville-based promotion's main show, Dynamite. Even on the nights he was performing, the Charismatic Enigma has mostly tasted defeat.

Also, on the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Hardy took another loss in the Tag Team Eliminator Battle Royal. He and Matt Hardy were close to earning an opportunity to challenge for the World Tag Team Championship, but it slipped out of their hands yet again.

There is a possibility that Tony Khan may not be taking an interest in pushing the former world champion following his DUI arrest last year.

Jeff Hardy's only pay-per-view appearance in 2023 was at the Double or Nothing event. It is to be noted that even on that show, although he was part of the winning team, the match was on the Buy-in show and not the main pay-per-view.

During the aforementioned match, Hardy had an unfortunate botch which led to the wrestling world wishing that he hang up his boots.

WWE veteran Matt Hardy reacted to Jeff Hardy's AEW return

Earlier this year, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Following his return, his brother Matt Hardy opened up about it on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. He mentioned that his brother has made him a believer.

"Once again, I don't want to sit here and vouch for him. I don't want you to take my word for it. I don't want you to take anyone's word for it. I want you to watch him and follow his actions and then he'll make you a believer if that's what you need. I am confident his actions and his conduct and his behavior will make people believe. He's made me a believer," Matt Hardy said. [H/T SEScoops]

The Hardy Boyz have held tag team gold in every promotion they have worked in during their illustrious career. It remains to be seen whether the stars will win the tag team titles in AEW before hanging up their boots.

Would you like to see the former WWE stars become champions in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

