Heel turn, Top star returns - 5 Potential finishes to Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk at All Out 2022

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley II is set to headline AEW All Out in Chicago, Illinois. The road to this showdown kickstarted when The Straightedge Superstar finally made his return to the company after a few months away to nurse a foot injury.

He would quickly challenge the Interim AEW World Champion in a bid to unify both their titles. The animosity between the two competitors was so heated that AEW President Tony Khan decided to book the match for the main event of Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio, a couple of weeks back.

In a shocking twist, Punk was emphatically defeated after seemingly reaggravating his injury while attempting a roundhouse kick. Two finishers later, The Purveyor of Violence put the Chicago native away to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

After the pro wrestling world was shocked by Jon Moxley's quick win over Punk, the Blackpool Combat Club founder put out an open contract for a title shot at All Out. Interestingly, it was Punk himself who later signed the contract to schedule a rematch for the world title.

Here are five potential finishes for the AEW World Championship at All Out.

#5. CM Punk regains the AEW World Championship

CM Punk was supposed to have a lengthy reign with the world title, but an unfortunate injury shelved those plans. The 'Summer of Punk' wasn't meant to be, but it created an opportunity for Jon Moxley to become the first two-time AEW World Champion.

It was a vindication for the former WWE Superstar who carried the company throughout the pandemic as the world champion, despite performing in front of no crowds. However, there is a nagging feeling that Moxley's latest title reign might be transitional when all is said and done.

Given that CM Punk has remained a babyface despite the backstage drama painting him in a bad light and the Chicago audience firmly behind their native son, the 43-year-old can win the big one once again.

#4. Jon Moxley turns heel to retain the Undisputed AEW World Championship

Going into the rematch, both CM Punk and Jon Moxley remain hugely popular babyfaces, at least on paper. But after Moxley decimated Punk, he taunted the Chicago crowd on Dynamite and came across as an arrogant champion.

Not only did he criticize Punk's ability to last long in a match, but he also questioned his heart and fighting spirit. He was so confident in his abilities that he issued an open challenge for his world title. Perhaps it's by design to hint at a potential heel turn.

The Purveyor of Violence is not your typical good guy. He leans more towards being an anti-hero of sorts with his brash attitude and ruthless violence. It's clear that the Chicago fans will be fully behind Punk in this rematch. Why not take advantage of the situation and pull the trigger on a proper heel turn?

#3. CM Punk turns heel with the help of Ace Steel to win the AEW World Championship

CM Punk appeared on this week's Dynamite, looking distraught and heartbroken. Judging from the somber tone of his voice, it seemed like Phil Brooks had given up on challenging for the title after his disappointing loss.

However, Ace Steel, Punk's longtime coach, and former tag team partner, came to the ring to talk some sense into The Second City Saint. He would cut a fiery promo, waking Punk up with a slap to remind him that he is still the Best In The World. It was all the motivation needed to get The Straightedge Superstar back on track and sign a contract for a rematch.

Perhaps, Steel could play a part during the All Out main event, appearing in Punk's corner against Moxley. What if the duo swerves everyone by cheating their way to gain the upper hand over Moxley? Ace could provide the perfect distraction and help Punk regain the championship, cementing a heel turn for the duo.

#2. Hangman Page interferes in the AEW World Championship match

It appears things are not as rosy between CM Punk and the former AEW World Champion Hangman Page. The Second City Saint called out The Anxious Millennial Cowboy in a promo, labeling him a 'coward' when he didn't respond.

It has since come out that the segment wasn't planned and hinted at real-life tensions between the two wrestlers. In an interview with Forbes, AEW President Tony Khan admitted that he wasn't a fan of his employees going into business for themselves:

“I was saying to them and a number of people [who spoke at the meeting] were making a point (…) [to] all the wrestlers and TV talent that it does not serve us well if anybody goes into business for themselves," Khan noted.

He further spoke about the situation:

"While we don’t script promos, if somebody is gonna go out and… do something or say something that might be considered by a network [to be] pretty questionable, I’d like to know so I can ask them [the network executives]. I communicate with them every Wednesday about things we’re gonna do, and if I’m surprised, then I can’t talk to them and then ask them on stuff that I might think is questionable.”

The best stories in pro wrestling are when two competitors can parlay their real-life drama into the rivalries they portray on-screen. Now that fans are aware that both CM Punk and Page truly dislike each other, it could be the perfect scenario to reinsert the Dark Order member into the main event title match.

Hangman Page should reappear at the end of the night to cost CM Punk the championship, leading to a rivalry between the two going forward.

#1. MJF returns at All Out and attacks both men

AEW fans are eagerly awaiting the return of MJF to the company. The Salt of the Earth is nowhere to be seen since June after criticizing AEW owner Tony Khan over contractual issues.

It's about time the 26-year-old star made his return to screw the main event of AEW's biggest pay-per-view of the year. MJF could help CM Punk regain the championship and kickstart a new Two-Men Power Trip, or he could cost CM Punk the match and reignite their bitter feud.

Either way, it would piss the owner a lot but create wrestling headlines that will resonate in the coming days. MJF absolutely needs to return to the company as his star power and charisma have been sorely missing from the product.

