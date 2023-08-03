Here's why Toni Storm probably lost the AEW Women's World Championship on Dynamite 200

At AEW Dynamite 200, Toni Storm lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Hikaru Shida in the main event. Here is a possible reason for that change.

Storm's reign as champion had been commendable, with several successful title defenses. However, this week's match proved to be challenging for her. It appeared that she was on the receiving end of a brutal assault from Hikaru Shida.

Toni Storm still managed to turn the tide of the bout with the assistance of The Outcasts, consisting of Saraya and Ruby Soho. Despite their combined efforts, the Storm failed to secure victory.

AEW is gearing up for its next Pay-Per-View All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27. With Hikaru Shida as the new champion, the question on everyone's mind is who will step up to challenge her for the title. Given that the event will be held in London, it presents a perfect opportunity for Saraya (fka Paige), who is from England, to make a significant impact.

Saraya, who joined All Elite Wrestling in September last year, has shown immense potential despite limited in-ring action. The former WWE Divas Champion recently said she wants to compete at All In.

Having her challenge Hikaru Shida for the women's championship would undoubtedly add excitement as she could try to avenge the loss of her fellow Outcasts member.

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya wants a match for the AEW Women's Title

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya has set her sights on the AEW Women's World Championship.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, she expressed her readiness to face Jamie Hayter and even hopes for a championship match with Toni, though she admires her.

“I mean, I can’t go into another company without becoming the champ. So, Jamie Hayter’s next. I would love to have a Wembley match for a championship. I would love to win the championship off Jamie or have a friendly one with Toni. Hopefully, we can just lay down and let it be easy like that. I don’t want to have to fight-fight her. I would hate to fight-fight Toni. She’s wonderful. But I’m ready to take all the championships. I’m ready to take them all,” said Saraya.

With Storm losing the title, it will be interesting to see if Saraya will go after the new AEW Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida.

