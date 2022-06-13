John Cena of Japan: 5 things you need to know about Hiroshi Tanahashi 

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto in a grueling match at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Dominion pay-per-view. Now, he is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Title at Forbidden Door.

The Ace of the Universe was previously slated to face the original champion CM Punk. However, the Straightedge Superstar was unfortunately forced to miss out on the cross-promotional dream match due to a foot injury.

While Tanahashi is a legend in NJPW, many wrestling fans outside of Japan might not be familiar with his extensive body of work. As AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling continue their build towards Forbidden Door, let's take a look at the career of the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Here are five things fans need to know about the John Cena of Japan.

#5 Tanahashi was mentored by Great Muta

MIB @MibIH #wrestling #puro Thanks for the memories and matches of a great career Keiji Mutoh/Great Muta! 🤘 Thanks for the memories and matches of a great career Keiji Mutoh/Great Muta! 🤘 🇯🇵👹 #wrestling #puro https://t.co/Gqtp0UzrAY

Before becoming a legend in his own right, Hiroshi Tanahashi was trained by one of the biggest Japanese stars from the previous generation in Keiji Mutoh, best known to Western fans as The Great Muta. He was one of the top stars in NJPW in the 90s and even had a stint in WCW.

Fresh off playing baseball in high school and freestyle wrestling in college, the future legend was eventually scouted by New Japan and admitted into their dojo for training in 1988. This was where the future Ace met Mutoh, who was one of the trainers in the dojo.

Over the years, they developed a close bond akin to a teacher/student relationship. This dynamic was even turned into a storyline at Wrestle Kingdom 3 in 2009 where the young star would defeat his mentor to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

#4 Tanahashi was known as one of the "New Musketeers"

Andrea Marie @lifeafterseven How emotional can this year's G1 be?



I remember Tanahashi's interview he said that there are the so-called Three Musketeers for every generation. In his generation it was him, Shinsuke Nakamura and that man right there, Katsuyori Shibata. cont. How emotional can this year's G1 be?I remember Tanahashi's interview he said that there are the so-called Three Musketeers for every generation. In his generation it was him, Shinsuke Nakamura and that man right there, Katsuyori Shibata. cont. https://t.co/DfwdGUAOiz

Speaking of Mutoh, he was one-third of a group — along with Masahiro Chono and Shinya Hashimoto — referred to as the Three Musketeers. They were part of the 1984 NJPW Dojo class who became the company's biggest stars during the 1990s.

Tanahashi would continue his trainer's legacy when he was touted as the next generation's Three Musketeers in the 2000s. Alongside Katsuyori Shibata and current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, the then-rookie would establish himself in the company, bringing them out of the shadow of Inokism into a new era in New Japan.

He ended up forming classic rivalries with both men, going on to define New Japan's main event scene during its hottest period.

#3 Tanahashi has been compared to John Cena in NJPW

There's a reason why The Ace has been dubbed the John Cena of Japan. Both wrestlers reached the pinnacle of the wrestling world around the same time in the mid-2000s. They were chosen as the faces of their respective companies in WWE and NJPW, becoming the figureheads of an entire generation.

The young champion helped restore New Japan's credibility and popularity, becoming a national icon in the process. Both Tanahashi and Cena have stood atop their respective companies for over a decade, headlined countless marquee shows while dominating the championship scene. They’re already legends in the wrestling business and future Hall of Famers.

Now heading into the twilight of their careers, both veterans are making way for new stars, with Cena being replaced by Roman Reigns and The Ace by Kazuchika Okada.

#2 Tanahashi has a legendary rivalry with Okada

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Hiroshi Tanahashi recounts Kazuchika Okada's famous 2012 Tokyo Dome return and challenge in Ace's HIGH!



njpw1972.com/122470



#njpw #GoACE 'Okada really set the bar for best return ever.'Hiroshi Tanahashi recounts Kazuchika Okada's famous 2012 Tokyo Dome return and challenge in Ace's HIGH! 'Okada really set the bar for best return ever.' Hiroshi Tanahashi recounts Kazuchika Okada's famous 2012 Tokyo Dome return and challenge in Ace's HIGH!njpw1972.com/122470#njpw #GoACE https://t.co/nAiDOvjG3k

Speaking of Okada, The Rainmaker and The Ace are eternal rivals who have battled over championship gold throughout the 2010s. It all started in 2012 when Kazuchika Okada stepped up to challenge the then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion and surprisingly dethroned him a month later at New Beginning. This infamous moment has been referred to as The Rainmaker Shock.

After successfully defeating Okada in the Tokyo Dome at 2015’s Wrestle Kingdom 9, they had a rematch at the following year’s Wrestle Kingdom 10. The result was an incredible torch-passing moment, with Okada finally defeating Tanahashi at the company's marquee event.

#1. Tanahashi is a Grand Slam Champion & record-breaking IWGP Heavyweight Champion

I Have A Nerdy Mind #Blacklivesmatter @blaksheepno1 Happy birthday to former CMLL Tag Team, World Trios and Universal Champion, former NJPW IWGP Tag Team, Never Openweight 6-Man, IWGP U-30 Openweight, IWGP Intercontinental and IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi. Happy birthday to former CMLL Tag Team, World Trios and Universal Champion, former NJPW IWGP Tag Team, Never Openweight 6-Man, IWGP U-30 Openweight, IWGP Intercontinental and IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi. https://t.co/EZffYUGf8S

The veteran has held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for a record-breaking eight times. His fifth reign with the title, in particular, broke several records. Lasting 404 days — the third-longest to date — he racked up 11 successful title defenses during this run, breaking Yuji Nagata’s 10-defense streak from 2002 to 2003. The one to break his streak? You guessed it, Kazuchika Okada, surpassing the record with 12 defenses during his legendary 720-day run.

Over the course of an over-two-decade career, Tanahashi has managed to capture nearly every title in NJPW save for the ones reserved for the junior heavyweights, making him a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

To date, the 45-year-old is a three-time Tag Team Champion, a three-time Six-Man Tag Team Champion, a three-time United States Heavyweight Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a one-time NEVER Openweight Champion.

On top of all that, he’s also held belts in Pro Wrestling NOAH, Mexico’s CMLL, and the UK’s Revolution Pro Wrestling. He truly is The Ace of the Universe.

