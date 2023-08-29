How did AEW All In set the stage for former WWE star's debut? Putting together the clues so far

AEW had a major triumph with it's first pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium and over 80,000+ fans in attendance on Sunday. Later, Tony Khan announced that the promotion would head back there for the same event next year.

Saraya won her first singles title on the promotion. Shortly after her AEW debut in September last year, she said she had been medically cleared to compete in the ring again. At All In, Saraya went up against Toni Storm, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship.

Saraya's long time rival, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was in attendance at the event as well, which many fans see as a precursor to her signing up with the promotion. Following her WWE departure in May 2022, rumors were rife about a potential association with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Earlier this year, she debuted and competed on NJPW before suffering a broken ankle. Given NJPW and ROH's alliance with AEW, it might not be too long before Mone signs with the latter.

Mone has a long history with Saraya stemming back from their WWE days. Mercedes was her opponent at the time of the 31-year-old's injury that led her to be out of in-ring competition. And once Mone recovers, she could show up on an edition of Dynamite and pick up where she left off with the Women's Champion.

Mone and Saraya initially worked together during their tenure on NXT before things turned sour and a feud began. In real-life, Saraya has cited that the two talked things out after her injury and consider each other close friends.

Former WWE Champion Mercedes Mone is allegedly interested in signing with AEW

Mercedes Mone last wrestled at Resurgence in May this year. She faced Willow Nightingale in the inaugural tournament for Strong Women's Champion. The AEW star emerged the victor after Mone suffered an ankle injury.

She has been in recovery since then, keeping an active eye on the happenings in the wrestling industry. There were reports of the 31-year old's interest in signing with All Elite Wrestling sometime. There are no details on when that would happen.

Following All In, Tony Khan acknowledged Mone's attendance at the media scrum and highlighted her accomplishments in the industry. You can check out what he said below:

In addition to Saraya, the event witnessed the crowning of quite a few champions, including new ROH Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole, and AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

The main event featured Adam Cole and Maxwell Jacob Friedman putting their friendship on the line. In the end, their friendship out-lasted the twists and turns of the match which Cole lost.

