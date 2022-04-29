How long until we see MJF hold the AEW World Championship?

When AEW signed Maxwell Jacob Friedman upon the launch of their organization, many fans were already expecting big things. His time with Major League Wrestling and on the indie circuit had already caught the wrestling world's attention. In AEW, people knew he would be getting the opportunity to show a bigger audience what everyone was buzzing about.

AEW may have given MJF a platform, but he's been his own springboard. He grabbed the ball and ran with it, becoming one of the hottest heels of his generation. He shreds anyone and everyone on the mic and is no slouch in the ring either.

MJF has established himself as the top heel in All Elite Wrestling and someone who could easily be the face of the franchise. So the question is: When will AEW pass the torch to their golden boy?

Why MJF deserves to become the AEW World Champion

Right now, MJF is engaged in a feud with his former bodyguard and protege, Wardlow. He's done his best to make the big man's life miserable by taking away his entrance music and forcing him to be ushered to and from the ring by security — while wearing handcuffs.

Meanwhile, MJF played his villain role to perfection, watching all the action from the safety of a luxury booth while sipping champagne. Brilliantly brutal psychology... yet very effective.

It's these types of stunts that make MJF so hateable and the perfect guy to fill the role of heel world champion. He's young, cocky, and he dresses well. He wears those annoying scarves.

He also always seems to escape from ever getting the comeuppance that he truly deserves. MJF may take a beating every now and then, but more often, he finds a way to escape unscathed.

Many expect CM Punk to capture the promotion's crown from Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing on May 29. It's also likely to be the same night that the MJF-Wardlow feud will come to a close, with the former bodyguard finally winning his contract and freedom from The Salt of the Earth.

EliteAEW®️🧬 @EIiteAEW



Cause of it we’re seeing Wardlow over, cut promos, destroy ppl every week, and even see new moves being busted out! Wardlow/MJF has completely been booked to perfection since Rev.Cause of it we’re seeing Wardlow over, cut promos, destroy ppl every week, and even see new moves being busted out! #AEWDynamite Wardlow/MJF has completely been booked to perfection since Rev. Cause of it we’re seeing Wardlow over, cut promos, destroy ppl every week, and even see new moves being busted out! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/5vubrspaab

This chain of events could re-kindle the rivalry between Punk and MJF, this time with the supremacy of All Elite Wrestling on the line. It would be an epic struggle, to say the least.

In many ways, MJF is an uncrowned champion. As much as people boo him and want to hate him, they have a respect for him as a performer. It's very similar to the Ric Flair era of the mid-80s. Even though he was the stuck-up, arrogant heel titleholder, they gave him his due because he was so entertaining.

MJF could be this generation's ultimate kingpin — the bad guy who sits on top of his throne and talks down to the rest of the world, all with gold and diamonds wrapped around his waist.

So it's not really a matter of if MJF will become the AEW World Champion someday. The only question is: When?

Do you think MJF will win the AEW World Championship soon? Or do you believe he will he never have the opportunity to hold the gold? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

