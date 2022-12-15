How old is Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. The Ocho knows how to keep up with time by constantly reinventing himself. His latest gimmick is of a 'sports entertainer,' which, as a section of the wrestling fan base argues, is a jab toward Vince McMahon’s representation of WWE.

Chris Jericho knows how to send social media into a frenzy as well. The former Ring of Honor World Champion put over a debuting wrestler on the Winter Is Coming special edition of Dynamite this week. At 52, Jericho is incredibly selfless, continuing to pave the way for aspiring performers and future stars.

The Wizard is also the oldest member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The only member of JAS that is anywhere close to the veteran in age is Jake Hager. The latter is 10 years younger than the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion. The rest of the JAS members are in their twenties and thirties.

From the looks of his current run in AEW, we can gauge that Chris Jericho doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon. The inaugural AEW World Champion is currently feuding with Jon Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Chris Jericho suffers a shocking loss at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

Veterans have always taken on up-and-comers, which Jericho did on the December 14, 2022, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Sports Entertainer squared off against Action Andretti, who made his AEW TV debut during the show.

The JAS main man attempted to undermine the rookie throughout the match. Andretti, meanwhile, showed off his incredible athleticism inside the Curtis Culwell Arena in Garland, Texas, getting the crowd on their feet each time he performed an aerial assault on the veteran.

Then came the most shocking moment of the night as Andretti pinned Jericho with a running shooting star press. The crowd popped for the rookie, who celebrated by jumping into a sea of fans across the barricade.

As for Jericho, he went to the back and destroyed everything in his sight. It remains to be seen how The Wizard will respond to his huge loss.

