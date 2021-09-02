AEW All Out 2021 is one of the most anticipated events of the year for the company. With the arrival of CM Punk, and rumors surrounding multiple former WWE Superstars possibly debuting at the event, it could be one of the most-watched pay-per-views ever for AEW.

With so much interest surrounding the pay-per-view, it's important to take a look at how fans around the world can tune into AEW All Out 2021. Let's take a look at how the audience can watch All Out this year, as well as the matches on the card.

How to watch AEW All Out 2021 in the US and UK?

AEW All Out 2021 can be watched live in the United States on B/R Live as well as the traditional pay-per-view streams.

In the United Kingdom, All Out 2021 can be watched live on Fite TV.

How and when to watch AEW All Out 2021 in India?

AEW has signed a new television deal with Eurosport India. As a result, AEW All Out 2021 can be watched live on Eurosport at 5:30 AM IST on September 6.

Fans can tune in to watch the show on AEW's new television partner in India.

AEW All Out 2021 Match Card:

The AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view is stacked from top to bottom with exciting matches for fans. With this week's AEW Dynamite throwing in twists such as WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn turning on Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, there's a lot to look forward to.

The matches on the card include:

The Best Friends and Jurassic Express vs The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Private Party, TH2) 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Women's Championship Chris Jericho vs MJF (If Chris Jericho loses he has to retire from in-ring action) Paul Wight vs QT Marshall AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro (c) vs Eddie Kingston Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima CM Punk vs Darby Allin AEW World Tag Team Championship Match inside a Steel Cage: Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks (c) AEW Women's World Championship Match: Britt Baker (c) vs Kris Statlander AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage

As always, the match card is subject to change.

Are you excited for AEW All Out 2021 this Sunday? Which match are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!

We caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk. Interview right here.

Edited by Arjun