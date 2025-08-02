Huge debut; New champion - 3 ways AEW can rival WWE SummerSlam next week

AEW will be facing tough competition from its rival promotion, WWE, this week. The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut is set to make history with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam event. The Biggest Party of the Summer will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2nd and 3rd.Top stars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and many others have been announced for the show. This led to AEW pulling a trick that they have been doing for a while by airing Collision on Thursday instead of the weekend, realizing that viewers would be drawn towards SummerSlam.However, All Elite Wrestling has major star power in its own right to produce blockbuster showdowns. Furthermore, the recent news of former WWE superstars becoming free agents could also be an opportunity for AEW to send shockwaves across the business. So, here are three directions Tony Khan's company can take to combat the success of SummerSlam with its own television programming next week.#3. The CEO returns for a mega showdownAEW made a blockbuster announcement on social media that Mercedes Mone would be making her return to the company next week on Dynamite. The CEO has been absent from their television since losing a mega match against &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm at All In Texas.Mercedes has regained momentum by winning more championships outside All Elite Wrestling and has become &quot;8 Belts Mone.&quot; With The CEO adding more accolades to her resume, she could use it to goad herself into another blockbuster showdown with Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World title. As Mercedes Mone has already said that she wants a rematch, it could happen as soon as next week's Dynamite in Tony Khan's bid to rival WWE's SummerSlam.#2. MJF shocks the world with a major title winMJF's ego and self-centered nature led him to lose his Hurt Syndicate allies. Last week, it was Bobby Lashley, and this week on Dynamite, it was Shelton Benjamin who made it clear that he was no longer a part of the faction. Moreover, he has had heated tensions with the reigning AEW World Champion, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page.With The Millennial Cowboy defeating Jon Moxley once again in a hellacious encounter on Dynamite this week, he must be reeling from the effects. This could lead to MJF attacking him from behind and cashing in his Casino Gauntlet opportunity to shock the world and become the new champion.#1. The Monster makes his arrival in AEWWWE released a pool of highly talented superstars in its latest round earlier this year. One of the surprising names was former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was released from the company for the second time. However, Strowman is now a free agent after his 90-day non-compete clause ended.This could be the perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to upstage WWE's SummerSlam event by signing the former World Champion. Khan could have Strowman debut on the very next episode of Dynamite after SummerSlam and draw the wrestling world's attention to his program.