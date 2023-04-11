Huge free agent could slip through Triple H's fingers due to alleged "hiring freeze" in WWE

Triple H has secured several major signings for WWE since taking over the creative process from Vince McMahon. However, it appears that a major free agent in the form of Brian Cage could slip through his fingers.

Endeavor began the acquisition of WWE on April 3, 2023, when the parent company of UFC announced it would acquire World Wrestling Entertainment in a deal estimated to be worth $9.3 billion.

The deal will merge the two promotions into a new company, and the merger is expected to be finalized by the second half of the year. There have been reports that due to these events, there is currently a hiring freeze in the Stamford-based company.

Former AEW star Brian Cage recently became a free agent when his contract expired at midnight following the ROH Supercard of Honor. The Machine seems tailor-made for WWE because of his superhuman physique and exceptional athleticism.

Cage can work as a powerhouse or a quick high-flyer. If Triple H were to sign him, it would be a great acquisition as he could have several dream matches in the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Should he not extend with AEW by the time WWE's hiring freeze is over, the Game should definitely attempt to get the former FTW Champion on board.

Tony Khan commented on Brian Cage's future amid WWE rumors

Brian Cage retained the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships alongside The Gates of Agony at the ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31 after defeating AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik.

Brian Cage is reportedly interested in exploring free agency and could be leaving AEW soon, according to Fightful Select. AEW and Cage have agreed to work together through the end of March until the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV. Afterward, he will be free to negotiate with WWE…

Speaking on the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan commented on the Machine's future amid rumors of WWE's interest in him.

"I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor. So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin," said Khan. [H/T WrestlingNewsSource]

Brian Cage's last match on AEW Dynamite came nearly two months back when he lost to Jungle Boy. Since then, he has primarily been featured on the AEW YouTube shows and ROH.

If Triple H can sign Brian Cage, it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

