  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Huge star to make AEW debut and save MJF from being assaulted by The Hurt Syndicate? Looking at the chances

Huge star to make AEW debut and save MJF from being assaulted by The Hurt Syndicate? Looking at the chances

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 28, 2025 02:02 GMT
There is a bit of friction with MJF in the Hurt Syndicate [Photo: AEW Official Website and YouTube Channel]
There is a bit of friction with MJF in The Hurt Syndicate [Photo: allelitewrestling.com and AEW on YouTube]

There has been dissension lately in The Hurt Syndicate, with some of the members no longer being happy with MJF in the group. Should they decide to take him out for good, could a top star debut in AEW and come to his aid?

Ad

A few days ago, on Dynamite, it was revealed that Adam Copeland had enlisted the faction via a business transaction to help him take out FTR. Friedman took offense at this as he wondered why they were helping Cope instead of helping him go after the AEW World Championship. Bobby Lashley snapped at that moment, as he was sick of MJF treating them like they were his lackeys.

Lashley wanted him out of the group, but they decided not to take any further action at the moment. Maxwell's former MLW stablemate, Alex Hammerstone, has seemingly fired shots at The All Mighty as he took to social media and posted pictures of their physiques alongside one another. He may be hinting at being capable of taking him out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If things go south, MJF could pull off what he did with The Pinnacle and create his own faction in the shadows and only reveal this if he does not end up staying with The Hurt Syndicate. Hammerstone could emerge as his muscle should this happen and come to his aid.

Ad

MJF ran into his former stablemate in MLW

Earlier this month, the former AEW World Champion made a surprise appearance at MLW to attack Mistico, who was at one of their events. This was a few weeks after their bout at Grand Slam: Mexico, and a sign that things were far from over between them.

Moments later, he ran into Alex Hammerstone backstage. The two then hugged it out as it was a reunion between the two former stablemates. Friedman and Hammerstone were members of The Dynasty, alongside Richard Holiday.

Ad
Ad

MJF often has a plan up his sleeve for any situation. Seeing as there is a possibility of him being kicked out of the group, he may make some arrangements and have a fallback plan.

It remains to be seen whether he'll get out of this in one piece.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications