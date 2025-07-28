Huge star to make AEW debut and save MJF from being assaulted by The Hurt Syndicate? Looking at the chances

There has been dissension lately in The Hurt Syndicate, with some of the members no longer being happy with MJF in the group. Should they decide to take him out for good, could a top star debut in AEW and come to his aid?A few days ago, on Dynamite, it was revealed that Adam Copeland had enlisted the faction via a business transaction to help him take out FTR. Friedman took offense at this as he wondered why they were helping Cope instead of helping him go after the AEW World Championship. Bobby Lashley snapped at that moment, as he was sick of MJF treating them like they were his lackeys.Lashley wanted him out of the group, but they decided not to take any further action at the moment. Maxwell's former MLW stablemate, Alex Hammerstone, has seemingly fired shots at The All Mighty as he took to social media and posted pictures of their physiques alongside one another. He may be hinting at being capable of taking him out.If things go south, MJF could pull off what he did with The Pinnacle and create his own faction in the shadows and only reveal this if he does not end up staying with The Hurt Syndicate. Hammerstone could emerge as his muscle should this happen and come to his aid.MJF ran into his former stablemate in MLWEarlier this month, the former AEW World Champion made a surprise appearance at MLW to attack Mistico, who was at one of their events. This was a few weeks after their bout at Grand Slam: Mexico, and a sign that things were far from over between them.Moments later, he ran into Alex Hammerstone backstage. The two then hugged it out as it was a reunion between the two former stablemates. Friedman and Hammerstone were members of The Dynasty, alongside Richard Holiday.MJF often has a plan up his sleeve for any situation. Seeing as there is a possibility of him being kicked out of the group, he may make some arrangements and have a fallback plan.It remains to be seen whether he'll get out of this in one piece.