"I could end tomorrow" - AEW star Chris Jericho opens up on whether he is retiring anytime soon

Chris Jericho made his professional wrestling debut in 1990, meaning that at the time of writing, he has been wrestling for nearly 33 years. This begs the question: when will he hang up his boots?

The 53-year-old is still a main event player in AEW, having not missed any of the company's major pay-per-view events since 2019. He was also the company's first world champion, referring to himself as "Le Champion" in the process.

But with all of this experience, many have wondered if Chris Jericho's wrestling career might be coming to an end in the near future after a hugely successful run spanning four different decades in dozens of major companies.

Speaking on "WTF with Marc Maron," Jericho was asked about potentially retiring in the near future, and stated that while he could end his career tomorrow, he could also end it in five years time depending on how he feels.

"People say, 'Well, how much longer are you going to do this?' I could end tomorrow. I could end five years from now, or who cares? Sting is 63 and still doing great stuff. So who knows, man? To me, as long as you can still compete at a high level — like I have a high standard for myself. If I went out there and two, three, four times in a row I felt like, 'Oof, I'm starting to f***ing phone this in,' I would quit." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Some of AEW's most accomplished names, such as Sting, Bryan Danielson, and Christian Cage, have all previously retired, only to re-enter the ring at a later date. Could this be the way Jericho winds down his career? Only time will tell.

Chris Jericho will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned above, Chris Jericho holds himself to a very high standard, and until he feels like his standard is dropping, he will continue working. With that in mind, he will have to hold the highest of standards this week on AEW Dynamite when he's involved in tag team action.

Jericho will team up with Sammy Guevara to take on Ricky Starks and Action Andretti, two men who have picked up individual wins over the former AEW World Champion in recent weeks.

Chris will be looking to regain some of the momentum he had during his ROH World Championship reign, as he hasn't won a match on television since his war with Tomohiro Ishii on the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite in November 2022.

