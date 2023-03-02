'I fought the authority' - What did Bryan Danielson mean with this line on AEW Dynamite?

Bryan Danielson's promo this week on AEW Dynamite has undoubtedly captured fans' attention. A particular line from the segment has stood out to many as well, as it seemingly was a callback to his past.

Before The American Dragon joined the Jacksonville-based promotion, he was one of the biggest names in WWE. Previously known as Daniel Bryan, the pioneer of the 'Yes!' movement had faced many notable opponents in the Stamford-based promotion, as well as winning multiple titles.

One of Danielson's storylines had him go up against Triple H himself. The Game was a company executive alongside Stephanie McMahon, resulting in the stable he formed to be dubbed "The Authority." The faction came into conflict a number of times with Danielson, even costing him the WWE Championship once.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I've been fighting my whole life. I fought poverty, I fought depression, I fought head injuries, I fought shoulder injuries, I fought retirement, I fought The Authority, I fought for EVERYTHIHG."



Given his history with the stable, it is not far-fetched to say that the American Dragon was referring to the same "Authority" in his promo this week. While he is an All-Elite wrestler now, it is clear that he has not forgotten his past exploits in WWE.

Bryan Danielson has a big match at AEW Revolution

The AEW World Championship is slated to be on the line at the upcoming pay-per-view as Danielson takes on MJF in an Iron man match.

While a number of fans want the American Dragon to dethrone Maxwell, EC3 believes it should not happen. During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran talked about why MJF should retain his title.

"No, I’d keep it on the homegrown guy and build around it. I think any one thing that is great for ratings I somebody chasing somebody that fans want to see lose, so I’m always in favor of [a] long-form heel running the show." [04:50 onward]

As of now, it remains to be seen who will have the World Title at Revolution.

