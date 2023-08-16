"I like your pink undies" - When Saraya (fka Paige) introduced her secret boyfriend

Saraya has had quite a number of her relationships become the topic of discussion, but back in 2018, she managed to keep her relationship with Kalan Blehm a secret.

The Anti-Diva's most public relationship was undoubtedly when she dated former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (Del Rio). The couple were even engaged at a stage, but ultimately things ended roughly by 2017.

During an episode of Total Divas, Saraya introduced then-boyfriend Kalan Blehm, bass player for the metalcore band Attila, and commented on his underwear.

"Morning, I like your pink undies." [00:14 onward]

Continuing, the star explained how happy she was with Blehm at the time.

"Mr. Kalan, he's actually my boyfriend. Me and Kalan have wanted to keep it private because we just wanted to have our own little world for a second. I'm really happy and I don't want anything to interfere in this relationship and ruin this relationship because I've finally found a guy where I feel like he's the one." [0:22 onward]

Despite having his identity revealed on camera, the Anti-Diva still showed frustration about wanting to keep her relationship private.

"I just wanted everyone to wait, I wanted to take that time to just - for me and Kalan to just be alone, and ourselves for a second without anyone interfering." [01:04 onward]

It's unclear when the two broke up, but today the AEW star is happily dating Falling in Reverse frontman, Ronnie Radke. The two have been together since 2018. The Anti-Diva has notably gotten herself into a handful of altercations over the years and was once accused of bullying by CJ Perry (Lana).

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Saraya will have a shot at the AEW Women's Championship at All In

AEW All In is gearing up to be the promotion's biggest event since its inception in 2019. Additionally, it could possibly be the biggest wrestling pay-per-view in history, and as such, the match card will have to reflect this.

Upon her AEW debut, Saraya claimed that AEW was her "house." In order to truly own this moniker, she'll have to capture gold, and at All In, she'll have the chance to. The final competitor of the Fatal Fourway will be confirmed this week, but so far Saraya will take on reigning champion Hikaru Shida and fellow Outcast member, Toni Storm.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Saraya can pull off the victory in the end, especially with the caliber of her opponents. However, since the event is in her home country, this could be an opportune moment for her to capture gold on her home turf.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here