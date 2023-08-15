"We both know you bullied me" - Female ex-WWE star once made a serious accusation against Saraya (fka Paige)

Saraya's (known as Paige in WWE) on-screen character in AEW as a member of The Outcasts is, for lack of better words, a bully. One person who would say that The Anti-Diva's current character is not too different from her real-life persona is CJ Perry (fka Lana), who accused Saraya of bullying her during their time in NXT.

In a now long-forgotten Twitter exchange, Perry shared a message of support for Charlotte Flair prior to The Queen's Survivor Series 2015 match against Paige for the WWE Divas Championship. However, this message was heavily marred with a back-handed dig towards the Anti-Diva:

Expand Tweet

After having her love for professional wrestling challenged in such an open setting, Saraya promptly responded by calling the Ravishing Russian a liar.

The back-and-forth that ensued thereafter was largely entertaining, although some of the tweets have since been deleted. One of these lost posts involved Perry saying that she was a victim of Saraya's bullying while the two were in NXT:

"We both know you bullied me in @WWENXT" Perry tweeted.

To which Saraya replied:

"Ok sweetheart. You were there barely 2 months."

Even Rob Naylor, former creative assistant for NXT chimed in, siding with the current AEW star:

Expand Tweet

Both Saraya and CJ Perry have since moved on from this debacle and have gone on to enjoy successful careers outside the walls of WWE.

Saraya to face former WWE Superstar and two others at AEW All In

With All In just around the corner, AEW is making strides in putting the match card together. One of the marquee matches on the star-studded event will feature Saraya squaring up with three other women in a four-way match.

Thus far, Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm have qualified for this bout, with Saraya being the latest to add her name to the pot. Britt Baker will challenge The Bunny for the final spot this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The winner of the four-way contest at Wembley Stadium will return to The States as the AEW Women's World Champion, a title Shida only recently won from Storm.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here