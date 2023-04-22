"I'll know when it's time to leave" - When a 4-time WWE World Champion pondered the end of their career

WWE has produced some of the biggest names in pro wrestling since the 1980s and arguably before. While he's still consistently wrestling, Chris Jericho once addressed the reality of retirement and why he doesn't care for a WWE Hall of Fame inducement.

Jericho made his well-received WWE debut back in 1999, where he used the Y2K drama to create his Y2J character. Since then, the star has reinvented himself multiple times. Despite being 52 and one of the last active wrestlers of his generation, he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

During a resurfaced interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho joked that he'd follow in the footsteps of legendary glam metal vocalist Axl Rose, who declined his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:

"I’m gonna be the only guy in the WWE Hall of Fame [that’s] gonna ‘pull a Sex Pistols’ and write a letter and say ‘I’m not appearing, you cannot put me in here without telling me’ – I think like Axl Rose did? Those things are all cool, but that’s all more for fans, but for me, I’m already in the Hall of Fame in my head. I’ll know when it’s time to leave, and I’ll leave, but I won’t leave to where you never see me again, I’ll still be around." (02:38 onward).

Check out the reposted interview below:

During a recent Q&A Session on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, the veteran mentioned that the biggest regret of his entire WWE career is that he faced The Undertaker at a pay-per-view.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

The former WWE Champion has since become Tony Khan's most trusted confidant

Reports have indicated that there will be a meeting between CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Tony Khan with FTR mediating. Due to this, speculation was made on Jericho's inclusion in the meeting, and Wade Keller believes it indicates his position in AEW.

According to a recent PWTorch.com report from Keller, The Ocho has earned Khan's trust like no other on the roster:

"Jericho is the closest confidant of Tony Khan right now, when it comes to things that include him, but go beyond him...I don't know how often [but] there's times where it's like, 'where's Tony?' 'Oh, he's in Chris' hotel room, or he's off in this restaurant booth talking to Chris' or wherever they talk." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

Keller continued, noting that there are apparently people in AEW who urge Tony Khan to listen to the WWE legend. While his retirement might be far off, it seems like the veteran is already laying the foundation for him to continue within the promotion.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes