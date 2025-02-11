“I miss you so much” - AEW star makes surprising revelation amid recent releases

A number of well-known AEW stars, including Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks, are reportedly leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, one of the company's top talents, Will Ospreay, seems nostalgic for his old stomping grounds.

After wowing fans in the independent scene for several years with his athleticism, The Aerial Assassin elevated his work to the next level during his NJPW stint. Initially joining forces with Kazuchika Okada and his stable CHAOS, Ospreay later turned on The Rainmaker and established a group of his own, dubbed The United Empire, in 2020. He also enjoyed considerable success in the promotion in both the junior heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, having held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title, the Never Openweight Title, the IWGP World Heavyweight Title and the IWGP US Heavyweight Title at various points.

Trending

Ospreay signed with AEW shortly before finishing his commitments with New Japan and emerged as a breakthrough performer for the Tony Khan-led company last year. He is now preparing to pair up with his long-time rival Kenny Omega to take on Konosuke Takeshita and former United Empire teammate Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam Australia this week.

Despite being proud of All Elite, Will Ospreay has been outspoken about his fondness for his NJPW tenure. Incidentally, it was just around a year ago that the former International Champion wrestled his last match for the Tokyo-based promotion, in a ten-person Steel Cage war between The United Empire and Bullet Club War Dogs at The New Beginning In Osaka, with the latter faction emerging victorious.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

The Commonwealth Kingpin recently shared a clip from the aforementioned event on X/Twitter, voicing his love for NJPW.

"I miss you so much [Japanese flag emoji]" wrote Ospreay.

Check out Will Ospreay's tweet HERE.

It remains to be seen when Ospreay may perform again for the iconic Japanese wrestling brand.

Will Ospreay faced another former NJPW peer on AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay was scheduled to face an unidentified member of the Don Callis Family. The mystery opponent was none other than The Sky King's former United Empire associate, Aussie Open's Mark Davis. Despite his efforts, Dunkzilla ultimately fell short against the Englishman.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Ospreay brought his Grand Slam Australia tag partner Kenny Omega to the ring. The Cleaner assured Davis that he had reliable friends in the AEW locker room regardless of Don Callis' contractual hold on him. He then proceeded to hype up his and Ospreay's upcoming bout against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in the Land Down Under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback