If Becky Lynch leaves WWE for AEW next year, 2-time Divas Champion should be her first opponent

AEW could just have one of their new biggest signings on hand if former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch leaves the promotion. On the chance that she'd debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, a feud with Saraya would be the best way to re-introduce her.

Saraya and Lynch have some history together, making a clash between the two one of the more logical routes. The two were notably involved in a lengthy program with Charlotte Flair, but over the years have mainly teamed up. The athletes likely know each other's styles very well, which could lead to an interesting bout.

After Becky Lynch recently blacked out her Twitter, changed her username, and announced that she'd be missing the recently passed WWE RAW episode, fans began to make their speculations. This could indicate that she's not happy with the plans WWE has in store for her.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Paige



Team PCB, 2015 Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Paige Team PCB, 2015 https://t.co/7fDbGDGG6P

While this could potentially result in her exit from the promotion as soon as her contract expires, everything might just be another work in a storyline. No high-profile star has left WWE in quite some time, but Lynch's exit could shake up the industry.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Saraya recently teased clashes with both Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Moné in AEW

While Becky Lynch would be an ideal opponent for Saraya if the two ever met in AEW, there are still many more potential clashes in the Jacksonville-based promotion for the Anti-Diva.

During a recent interview with Uproxx, the Anti-Diva listed Hayter and Moné as the two stars inside and outside of AEW that she'd like to face.

“I would love to face Jamie Hayter. That would be amazing because she’s also from the UK — I’ve had the opportunity to be in a tag and triple threat, but not a singles match, and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full-circle moment. There’s so much opportunity there.” [H/T: Uproxx]

It remains to be seen if Lynch's recent actions could lead to her leaving WWE behind, but considering she's been a staple of the promotion for years, it would be a jarring loss for the wrestling juggernaut.

Poll : 0 votes