If Lacey Evans debuts in AEW after rumored WWE departure, there's only one woman who should be her first opponent

Lacey Evans might just be done with WWE if her latest social media activity is anything to go by. If she joins AEW, who could be her first rival in the promotion? Looking at her history in the business, Toni Storm might be a viable opponent for Evans.

The two notably locked horns on two occasions during their shared WWE tenure. Evans lost to Storm during 2017's Mae Young Classic and again in 2018 when she challenged the AEW star for the PROGRESS Women's Title. Hence, there's definitely some unfinished business between the two.

While Lacey Evans' WWE departure is yet to be confirmed, she has been dropping hints that her time in the Stamford-based promotion is over. While it's a wild assumption that she could jump to AEW next, revisiting her feud with Toni Storm could be a good starting point for the Tony Khan-led creative team if they sign the star.

While fan theories about her future are running wild on social media, Evans has yet to be moved to the alumni section of WWE's official website. It will be interesting to see if All Elite Wrestling signs another talent from its rival promotion shortly.

Bill Apter believes that Lacey Evans left WWE after being frustrated with her booking

During her WWE career, Evans has been repackaged multiple times. Unfortunately, she has not become a fixture in the main event scene. While some fans believe the Stamford-based promotion released the star, others think Evans herself could have asked WWE to let her go.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter speculated that Evans could have been displeased by her WWE booking leading to her exit.

"I just think they never found a direction for her [Lacey Evans]. They tried so many times to get her over and do so many things, and I won't be surprised if she's frustrated. They haven't used her in the last few weeks, and probably it was like, 'That's enough,'" said Bill Apter. [38:17 - 38:31]

Only time will tell whether Lacey Evans is again taking up a new persona or she is indeed done with WWE. Regardless she has the talent to succeed in any wrestling promotion.

