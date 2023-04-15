If Seth Rollins leaves WWE for AEW, there's only one man who should be his first opponent

While Seth Rollins is one of the most prominent members on the WWE roster, there is a slim chance that recent events could push him to join AEW. If that happens, there is only one man that would be the perfect first opponent for him.

The Visionary allegedly walked out of this week's RAW episode due to several last-minute changes made to his segment. This subsequently fueled rumors of him leaving the promotion altogether, although there has been no concrete evidence of it.

However, if Rollins does leave the company in the near future, his best alternative will be to join AEW. Given his popularity, he would need a high-profile opponent, a role which could be fulfilled by CM Punk.

The Visionary has already called out Punk in the past, which could be utilized as a way to spark the feud. Furthermore, recent reports also suggest that Punk could be heading back to action sooner rather than later.

Tony Khan's plan to fill Wembley Stadium for the All In event would also become a distinct possibility if Second City and Rollins square off. It remains to be seen whether the two will collide somewhere down the line.

Another report has rebuffed claims of Seth Rollins potentially leaving WWE

While a section of the pro-wrestling community speculates about the Visionary's potential departure from WWE, a recent report has claimed that the chances of it happening are practically non-existent.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Seth Rollins will not be giving up the time he gets to spend with his wife Becky Lynch and his family by leaving the company. It should be noted that there is no concrete information about his future plans at this time.

"Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Seth Rollins.

Do you want to see the former Shield member in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

