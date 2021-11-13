American Top Team vs. The Inner Circle is a terrific feud in AEW

This week on AEW Dynamite, we saw a great set up for Full Gear this weekend.

The rivalry between American Top Team and the Inner Circle should end up being a match that draws plenty of heat. With so many powerful and terrific performers involved, it may be the match that steals the show.

It's one thing to have legitimate fighters like Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski in this battle, but the X-factor is Dan Lambert, who has cut some of the most scathing promos in the history of the company. His hatred is only rivaled by MJF, and that's saying something...

Lambert has done a tremendous job of being the ultimate heel in AEW.

Lambert has done a great job in drawing the ire of the AEW audience. He has shown absolutely no fear on the microphone, as he's assaulted All Elite Wrestling fans for being 'marks' and 'dorks'.

While it may strike a nerve with some folk, Lambert is doing exactly what he should be doing to build up the drama for this match. And when he ultimately gets his butt kicked by Chris Jericho, it will get a huge pop from the fans.

The main event between Adam Page and Kenny Omega will be the showcase of Full Gear, however, this match may end up being the highlight of the show.

The Inner Circle has never failed to entertain us, and this match should be no different. It's likely they will come out on top in a brutal battle. And with all the MMA fighters involved? It's likely to be a war of attrition, with both sides taking a serious beating.

While ATT may emerge victorious, it's doubtful that this feud will end anytime soon. AEW has found a great mix of pros and personas in this angle, and they should ride that horse as long as they can.

This should be a fun match to watch as the two factions fight for ultimate supremacy. Let's hope they put on a great match up at Full Gear and give fans something that is truly worth watching.

Edited by Genci Papraniku