Is AEW cutting all ties with Cody Rhodes? Analyzing the latest happenings on Dynamite

Cody Rhodes has maintained cordial relations with AEW ever since he left the promotion. All-Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan was also considerate of the megastar's decision, which arose due to a negative fan reception. Both parties initially wished each other luck, but that act may change soon.

AEW is seemingly cutting all ties with Cody Rhodes. On this week's Dynamite, Tony Khan made a special announcement to unravel AEW: All Access. The new unscripted series on TBS has similarities with the 2021 show ‘Rhodes To The Top', which featured Cody and his wife Brandi. Its legacy and memorable moments were believed to be the sole link between the former star and the promotion.

AEW: All Access will only be the second time Tony Khan dabbles in the reality T.V. industry, which further solidifies the assumption that the CEO is trying to erase all reminders of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is headlining WrestleMania; rival company WWE's biggest extravaganza of the year.

According to Variety, All Access is expected to debut in March. It will feature stars such as Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, etc. The weekly series will explore rivalries, storylines, and real-life struggles of wrestlers. MJF will probably lead the struggle-story chart.

Cody Rhodes believes there is no war between WWE and AEW

Wrestling fans continuously torment each other on the topic of AEW and WWE superiority. Critics also join in on the action to compare the ratings of both 'rival' promotions almost every week. However, there has been no heat between the wrestling giants as of late.

Taking a neutral stance, Cody Rhodes also believes that the competition between All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment doesn't classify as 'war.' He addressed the situation during a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast.

"I definitely hit some speed bumps and tripped quite a bit in my final year away, but coming back without all of that I wouldn't have been I feel like as complete as I am now, but it's absolutely nice to have those options... Again, there's no war. No war, and especially amongst locker rooms. If you're putting your boots on, girls and boys, we're bonded. We're brothers and we're sisters. There's no war." (H/T Cultaholic)

All Elite Wrestling's next pay-pay-view will be the fourth annual edition of Revolution. Some blockbusters matches are added for the event, but some are yet to be penciled in. More on that here.

