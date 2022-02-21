Is AEW making the Face of the Revolution ladder match a showcase for their big guys?

AEW's next huge event is coming up on March 6th in Orlando, Florida. Revolution, the promotion's annual spring pay-per-view, will feature a match that has gotten more and more intriguing as the names of the competitors are revealed.

AEW's Face of the Revolution ladder match will see the winner receive a shot at the TNT Championship, currently held by Sammy Guevara in his 2nd reign.

Guevara has been a fighting champion, but there's a good chance that whoever comes out of this premium event with the title shot is the odds-on favorite to end his reign. So far, the lineup for the ladder match has gotten bigger. And bigger. And bigger.

Keith Lee was the first to qualify for the match, which is not surprising considering he is a fantastic new signing by Tony Khan. AEW has acquired Lee at the perfect time, as he has a ton of experience but is arguably just reaching his prime. Plus, the crowd's reaction to his debut was overwhelming, and he's been automatically over with the audience right from the start.

But it didn't stop there. More beef was added to the showdown when Lee's fellow super heavyweights Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs followed his lead and threw their massive bodies into the mix.

So, out of six competitors thus far, the first three to qualify for this match are three of the biggest and strongest men in AEW.

Tony Khan has been criticized for de-emphasising the larger wrestlers in his promotion and focusing too much on smaller, quicker grapplers like Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. There's nothing wrong with pushing guys with that kind of skill, but there has to be a balance.

All Elite Wrestling has endured a LOT of criticism online for the way they have handled Brian Cage during his time with the promotion.

The former IMPACT World Champion is one of the most powerful and versatile wrestlers in the world. But for whatever reason, he has fallen out of favor and has barely been used in the past six months. There's almost no chance that The Machine will re-sign with the company once his current deal expires.

However, Tony Khan's philosophy may be changing for the better in 2022. While it's almost certain that Cage is moving on, there is still a plethora of talented strongmen in the promotion who can fill the void. That is, if they are booked like the monsters of the mat that they truly are.

With Lee, Wardlow and Hobbs already in, why not load the whole Face of the Revolution ladder match with big guys? AEW can make this year's match a showcase of the strong and change the perception that big men don't matter to them.

Lance Archer, Jake Hager and Miro still have an open dance card for March 6. Why not just beef this whole thing up with six of the baddest and most powerful men in All Elite Wrestling? Have the winner (most likely Keith Lee) go on to capture the TNT gold from Guevara and use that to put more of the spotlight on the strongmen.

That doesn't mean they have to change the philosophy of the entire company. AEW will always feature speed and skill. But there has to be a balance, as well, in professional wrestling. That balance could start at the top of the ladder at AEW Revolution.

Who do you think will win the AEW Face of the Revolution ladder match? Do think the winner will definitely go on to win the TNT title? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

