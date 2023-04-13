Is Jeff Hardy cleared to compete on AEW? Update on former champion's in-ring career following nearly a year's absence

Jeff Hardy has been a monumental name in the pro-wrestling industry. Whether it was WWE or AEW, Jeff Hardy showed the world the dedication and commitment he had to the sport.

However, certain personal setbacks led to his suspension from AEW without pay. The company and Tony Khan suspended him and offered him help for rehab after his third DUI arrest within three years.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you. Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you. https://t.co/qwK31JrE4R

Ever since, fans have wondered if Hardy is ever returning to the ring. To put minds at ease, Matt Hardy provided an update for his brother’s potential return on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"He just had some eye surgery, and he's recovering, probably a few weeks out from being fully physical, but hopefully, sooner than later, he'll be up for doing physical stuff again. He did sneak away with his family and go on a little vacation for a few days, which is nice. He's in a really good place in life and I think he's very happy where he's at. It makes me very proud of him and it also fills me with joy that he's happy with where he's happy in life." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Matt Hardy’s update on Jeff Hardy’s eye surgery

Jeff Hardy hasn’t spoken about his eye surgery, but his brother has kept fans updated about Jeff Hardy’s condition.

During his own podcast, Hardy offered an update about his brother’s surgery.

“Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were a little offset, it’s just probably from wear and tear, beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery, and said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay.” (H/T - Wrestletalk)

While Matt Hardy is of the opinion that Jeff Hardy will return to AEW soon, it also depends on how the company perceives his rehabilitation completion.

Tony Khan was extremely strict about not allowing Hardy to return if he didn't complete his rehabilitation. Hardy was removed from the WWE roster because he refused to accept help regarding rehabilitation. The company didn’t want to risk putting him in the ring if he wasn’t completely sober.

If he returns to AEW, that’s going to be a great sign of his health and his current status with rehabilitation. Even when Tony Khan suspended him, he ensured that Hardy’s health and the help he needed was the primary concern and it was addressed properly with care.

