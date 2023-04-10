"You guys keep your fingers crossed" - Matt Hardy teases 3-time WWE World Champion's return

Wrestling fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy to AEW. Matt Hardy, Jeff’s older brother, recently provided an update on his condition.

Jeff Hardy hasn't appeared on AEW since he was arrested for DUI in June 2022. Tony Khan suspended him until he finished his substance abuse treatment, which he completed after a while.

In a recent video with Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy hinted at Jeff's potential return, revealing that Jeff Hardy underwent eye surgery and is expected to fully recover within five to six weeks.

“Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay. You guys keep your fingers crossed. Maybe six, eight weeks from now, hopefully we can see some Jeff Hardy on AEW,” Matt said. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Check out the video below:

While Jeff has been on hiatus, Matt has been keeping busy with his own wrestling career. On the April 5th edition of Dynamite, he turned on The Firm's Ethan Page, costing him a match against HOOK for the FTW Championship.

As wrestling fans eagerly await the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's return to AEW, they are excited to see what the future holds for both Hardy brothers.

Konnan suggests former WWE World Champion should turn heel upon his AEW return

Wrestling veteran Konnan has suggested that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy should turn heel when he returns to AEW following his suspension.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' it 100, Konnan discussed the idea of bringing Jeff Hardy back to the Jacksonville-based Promotion and said that turning him into a heel could be a good move for him.

"I would just turn that heel, because as a nice guy, nice guys always get over sooner or later, and a lot. He's probably got a lot of pent-up aggression, you know, from people that have wronged him, and he could dip into that and not have to fly, because now he's a heel, and he could do one or two cool moves because he's still a legend," he said. [1:51 - 2:11]

Check out the video below:

However, Konnan also noted that he wanted to ensure that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion had genuinely learned from his mistakes before returning to the ring.

