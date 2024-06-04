Is Sheamus leaving WWE for AEW this year? Exploring his future

Sheamus has been one of the most reliable performers in WWE for some time now. After making a name for himself in the UK and European independent scene, the Irish star joined WWE's developmental brand FCW. He did not take long to graduate to the main roster, as he started competing on RAW in 2009. Since then, The Celtic Warrior has emerged as one of the biggest names of the Stamford-based promotion, with a decorated career featuring several championship reigns.

Last year, reports suggested that Sheamus' current deal with WWE expires in 2024. This has led to speculation among wrestling fans about the former World Heavyweight Champion potentially jumping ship to join AEW. While such a possibility may have seemed unlikely several years ago, the wrestling industry is experiencing a boom in collaborations and talent swapping. As such, the prospect of Sheamus going All Elite cannot be dismissed out of hand.

Sheamus has lost several important matches in WWE

Sheamus' career experienced a resurgence after his brutal Clash at the Castle 2022 bout against Gunther for the latter's Intercontinental Championship. The Great White unsuccessfully challenged The Ring General for the prestigious title again in October of that year and came up short in a triple-threat match for the IC Title involving Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. He faced Gunther in another singles match in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament last month, which he also lost.

Sheamus also failed to win the US Title from Austin Theory last year. Furthermore, his stable, The Brawling Brutes, disbanded during his injury-related hiatus. Although he is currently feuding with Gunther's ally Ludwig Kaiser, the former WWE Champion may have met his ceiling in terms of success in the Triple H-led company. Sheamus could, therefore, feasibly consider a run in AEW as a major star after his WWE contract expires.

Sheamus could follow in the footsteps of Adam Copeland in AEW

In his last match in WWE, Adam Copeland wrestled and defeated The Irish Curse in the former's hometown of Toronto. The Rated-R Superstar then made his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023.

Copeland quickly found success in the Tony Khan-led company and defeated his lifelong friend Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in March 2024. Besides making incredible matches, the WWE Hall of Famer has also emerged as a beloved figure and respected veteran in the AEW locker room.

With over two decades of experience, Sheamus could be a major asset to All Elite Wrestling, similar to Copeland. His addition to the company's roster would enhance its credibility and open the gateway to programs featuring established stars and up-and-comers.

It would also allow the 2010 King of the Ring winner to resume his rivalry with Copeland, although he is not the only former WWE star Sheamus could work with.

Sheamus could reunite with Claudio Castagnoli to reform The Bar

Between 2016 and 2019, Sheamus wrestled alongside Claudio Castagnoli as The Bar. The duo held the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championship and formed a dominant tag team until its dissolution shortly after WrestleMania 35.

While the two men are still in touch outside the squared circle, they could reunite and reform The Bar if Sheamus signs with All Elite Wrestling.

Such a storyline could see the 2012 Royal Rumble winner potentially join forces with The Blackpool Combat Club. Alternatively, Sheamus could break Castagnoli away from the BCC and possibly feud with his former WWE rivals, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, in a major program.

Although the likelihood of Sheamus re-signing with WWE remains quite high, it cannot be denied that a stint in AEW could work wonders for both the Irish superstar and the Jacksonville-based promotion.

