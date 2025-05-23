It looks like Tony Khan will not be bringing back former champion to AEW TV

AEW President Tony Khan has successfully created one of the biggest professional wrestling companies in the world. Under his tutelage, many wrestlers have become household names and achieved immense success. However, he has also faced immense criticism for overlooking several talents on the roster for months.

Ad

Former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky recently revealed that his ongoing absence from the company's weekly programming since August 2024 is not due to injury-related reasons. In fact, he is quite active on the independent circuit.

It looks like Khan has no intention of bringing Sky back. The 42-year-old will probably leave All Elite Wrestling soon.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

"I’ve been wanting to compete," says former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky

Ad

Trending

Scorpio Sky's last match in AEW took place on a September 2023 edition of Collision against current WWE star Andrade El Idolo. He made some appearances in Ring of Honor and other independent promotions. However, nothing substantial came out of this.

In a recent interview with the Creating Character podcast, he shockingly revealed that he was fit to compete. However, it's not up to him to decide when it's time to wrestle.

Ad

"Well, I mean, anyone that has followed me obviously knows that things have been a little different over the last couple of years. I know I’m healthy, and I’ve been healthy for a long time, and I’ve been wanting to compete. But it’s just one of those things where—what can you do? You only have, like, so much say. You have this much say, you know? And… yeah, you do what you can,” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Tony Khan clearly gave up on Scorpio Sky months ago. The company's locker room is brimming with talent, and it is highly unlikely that the AEW President will book Sky over talents such as Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and more. Furthermore, since the Jacksonville-based company is currently focused on building new stars, the 42-year-old might not be a good fit.

Scorpio Sky is frustrated at not being able to compete in AEW

Ad

Ad

Scorpio Sky is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. He is well paid. However, he is deeply bothered that he is not getting booked. Although he is living his dream, he feels frustrated.

"And the thing about it that’s tough, though, is there’s that side of like, 'Well, you’re getting paid, you know?' And people will say that, like, ‘Oh, you’re getting paid.’ My agent will tell me that, ’Oh, you’re getting paid good money!"

Ad

He ended his statement by saying:

"Like, but I think about it like this: like, does Tom Hanks make movies to get paid at this point in his life? What I’m trying to say is, you don’t grow up dreaming of getting paid to not do this. Yeah, you grow up dreaming of doing it. And that’s where I think the frustration comes in." [H/T: Ringside News]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former TNT Champion. However, it will be wise on his part if he leaves AEW soon. If he leaves the company, Triple H will have a great opportunity to sign an excellent in-ring worker who is quite dependable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More