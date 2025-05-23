Tony Khan has all but confirmed that 32-year-old star will be the one to end Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship reign

AEW President Tony Khan has subtly indicated that a 32-year-old top star will be the one to eventually dethrone Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion.

Darby Allin has not been on TV for over five months. Now that he has fulfilled his dream of climbing Mount Everest, he may soon return and finally take the AEW World Title from Moxley. Here are three reasons why:

Tony Khan recently teased a feud between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley's Death Riders

During the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 media call, Tony Khan congratulated Darby Allin on being the first wrestler to achieve the feat of climbing Mount Everest. Tony also wished Darby a safe journey down the mountain.

Furthermore, he also stated that the 32-year-old had left AEW a few months back under a "dark cloud," which is The Death Riders. The statement made by Tony is an indication that Allin may feud with the heel faction upon his return and eventually dethrone Jon Moxley.

"Hangman" Adam Page is rumored to form a tag team with Swerve Strickland

Many fans have been calling for "Hangman" Adam Page to be the one to dethrone The Purveyor of Violence in the absence of Darby Allin. The Cowboy will earn a World Title opportunity at All In: Texas if he defeats Will Ospreay in the Men's Owen Hart Cup finals this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

However, Hangman Page has been rumored to form a tag team with his longtime rival, Swerve Strickland, and the duo may face The Young Bucks at All In 2025. If the reports are to be believed, Adam will likely lose the Men's Owen Hart Cup final, allowing Darby to be the one to dethrone Moxley upon his return.

Darby Allin has always been a company man

Darby Allin has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception. He has also expressed his love for the promotion on several occasions. Furthermore, The Daredevil fought alongside Team AEW when The Elite tried to take over the company last year.

On top of that, Darby also planted an AEW flag on top of Mount Everest to show his love for the Tony Khan-led promotion. Considering the immense respect he has for the company, Tony Khan could reward the 32-year-old with the AEW World Title by booking him to dethrone Jon Moxley upon his return.

Only time will tell if Darby Allin will be the one to capture the AEW World Title from The One True King upon his return.

