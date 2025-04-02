Jack Perry might secretly be plotting with 19-year-old star to overthrow AEW leader and it's not Jon Moxley

Jack Perry is easily one of AEW's most controversial names. The Scapegoat made headlines in 2023 after his backstage scuffle with CM Punk at All In London, which led to The Best in the World being fired from the company. Perry was suspended for several months, returned at Dynasty 2024 to aid and align himself with The Young Bucks, and joined the new heel version of The Elite.

Jack was involved in several memorable and controversial storylines last year, including attacking All Elite CEO Tony Khan, being set on fire by Darby Allin, winning the TNT Championship, and even challenging Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title. Unfortunately, Perry has not been utilized since he dropped the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024, ending his reign just shy of 150 days.

Before his All Elite hiatus, there were speculations that Jack Perry could potentially be slotted into The Death Riders based on his interaction with Jon Moxley shortly after the latter joined forces with Marina Shafir. While that angle has seemingly gone nowhere if All Elite Wrestling wants to bring the 27-year-old back to television, it could also book him to topple another big name and take over his group - the latter being Christian Cage and The Patriarchy.

Jack Perry may be done with The Elite and AEW EVPs The Young Bucks

Jack Perry's feud with Daniel Garcia over the TNT Championship started in the backdrop of The Death Riders initiating their war on the AEW roster. The rivalry soon escalated to greater degrees of violence, with The Red Death at one point tying Perry across the hood of his Scapegoat bus before driving it out of the arena and later destroying it in front of Perry after binding him to a chair.

Garcia eventually dethroned Jack in their Full Gear 2024 showdown, bringing their hostilities to a close.

Perry was next seen in action at last year's NJPW Strong Style Evolved, where The Young Bucks showed up to help their stablemate during a post-match brawl. The former TNT Champion resented Matthew and Nicholas Jackson for not aiding him with Garcia, which he made clear to The Bucks later backstage.

Although the three appeared to reconcile for the time being, Perry could potentially no longer trust or be interested in teaming with The Elite and opt to launch a faction of his own.

The Patriarchy - on the verge of collapse?

In the meantime, cracks have been forming in the foundation of The Patriarchy after Christian Cage failed to become AEW World Champion at Revolution 2025 despite cashing in his All In 2024 World Title contract during Jon Moxley's defense against Adam Copeland.

The Patriarch offered several amusing excuses to account for his plans going awry in Los Angeles, but after Nick Wayne questioned him on his loss, Cage blatantly humiliated and taunted the 19-year-old star after doing the same to his mother, Shayna.

The Prodigy and stablemate Kip Sabian cost Cope the World Title again by interfering in his vicious Street Fight against Moxley. Afterward, Nick seemingly threw shade at Christian during a backstage interview, comparing The Patriarchy's successful ambush on The Rated-R Superstar under his initiative to Cage's stumble at Revolution.

The Instant Classic has established himself as one of AEW's top heels, often at the expense of his allies, but the latter could be tired of being mistreated and ready to turn on him.

Jack Perry and Nick Wayne - budding stars joining forces to take down a common enemy

There are multiple key parallels between Christian Cage's relationships with Jack Perry and Nick Wayne in AEW. Perry and Wayne are up-and-comers the WWE veteran took in as his protege. However, Christian turned on Jack, and persuaded Luchasaurus to turn on Jungle Boy with him, ending Jurassic Express in 2022.

While he has not similarly betrayed Wayne yet, the latter has been mistreated and disrespected by the erstwhile Captain Charisma on more than one occasion.

Perry and Wayne could feasibly bond over their shared experience of being manipulated by Christian, leading to The Scapegoat returning to AEW to help Nick and Kip Sabian take Cage down and closing the book on The Patriarchy. Such a storyline could finally trigger a face turn for Captain Charisma and bring his rivalry with Perry full circle. It could also lay the groundwork for Cope and Cage to reunite as a tag team for a clash of generations against Perry and Wayne.

It remains to be seen when AEW plans to reintroduce Jack Perry to its programming.

