Jade Cargill could make her WWE debut against top SmackDown superstar

AEW star Jade Cargill's potential move to WWE is sending excitement through the fans. One dream match immediately comes to mind is her facing off against Bianca Belair.

Cargill's recent return to AEW on Collision, where she shockingly attacked Kris Statlander. She's slated for a TBS Championship rematch against her on Rampage. It has been reported that this could bid her farewell to All Elite Wrestling soon.

Jade Cargill's clean loss to Kris Statlander on the latest taping of Rampage only added fuel to the fire. The backstage belief in both promotions is that Cargill will join the Stamford-based promotion soon.

If the rumors are true, one can't help but imagine a dream match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Both stars are talented and charismatic enough to put on a show-stealing rivalry.

Fans have been talking about these two wrestling stars facing off for a while now.

Bianca Belair was even asked about the possibility of a match against Jade Cargill in the past, and this could be the perfect moment to turn that dream into reality.

According to reports, Jade Cargill could be a free agent soon and could arrive in WWE next week

Reports from Fightful suggest that Big Jade's contract with Tony Khan's promotion is about to expire, with neither side coming to a new agreement. This means that Cargill could potentially become a free agent as early as next week.

BWE recently noted that the former TBS champion will be on the main roster and skip NXT.

"Jade Cargill would start on the main roster once signed to WWE."

Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on Cargill's potentially arriving in WWE. He was on board with the possibility, claiming Jade is perfect for the Stamford-based promotion.