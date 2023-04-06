Jay White's AEW signing could force WWE to bring in 19-year wrestling veteran

AEW's signing of Jay White has caused a stir in the wrestling world and could potentially affect WWE. To counter this move, Vince McMahon may try to sign 19-year wrestling veteran Nick Aldis.

Nick Aldis recently became a free agent after parting ways with NWA. While the former IWGP Tag Team Champion would be a valuable addition to either promotion, it seems that there could be some obstacles preventing him from joining WWE.

Bruce Prichard, who is a significant member of the creative team, has had issues with Nick Aldis in the past, according to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer. This could potentially hinder any attempts by WWE to sign Aldis.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “That’s just part of the game, you know if you’re gonna go to WWE you just need to be prepared for the good and the bad,”



However, as Vince McMahon has often said, he loves to do what's best for the business, it's possible that personal feelings could be set aside in order to bring in a talented wrestler like Aldis.

The Modern Day Gladiator has proven himself time and again in the ring, and his addition to the WWE roster could bring some much-needed freshness and excitement.

Only time will tell if Vince McMahon will make a move to bring him in, but it's clear that AEW's recent signing of Jay White has upped the ante in the world of pro wrestling.

Former Intercontinental Champion would be thrilled to see Nick Aldis in WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett has expressed his desire to see Nick Aldis in the Stamford-based promotion. Aldis, who left NWA last year due to disagreements about the company's direction, is considered one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry.

Wade Barrett recently spoke with METRO about Nick Aldis and expressed his admiration for his former colleague. Barrett thinks that the 36-year-old is a great talker with a fantastic look, and his in-ring style is a classic throwback.

"He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, I think he’ll have gonna have success whatever he ends up doing, whether it’s on the independents, whether it’s going back to NWA, or to any other company – or hopefully one day, come over to WWE. I think he’s got a lot he can contribute," Barrett said.

The two have a history of working together, and Barrett hopes to see his friend and former colleague join him in the promotion.

