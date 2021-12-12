5 potential matches for Jeff Hardy in AEW

The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy is a living legend in the business. Having held championships at every level, matches with icons like Sting and the Undertaker, Hardy has truly had a Hall of Fame caliber career.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Support has been pouring in from everywhere for Jeff Hardy! Support has been pouring in from everywhere for Jeff Hardy! https://t.co/4eM5F0MCaN

As with any walk of life, Jeff Hardy has had both highs and lows throughout his career. As his most recent run in WWE comes to a premature end, the hope is that Jeff Hardy will get better and one day make his return to wrestling.

If and when he is ready to return, Hardy is sure to have the pick of wrestling promotions and opportunities to explore. The likes of AEW, GCW, and NJPW remain untouched in his career thus far.

Jeff Hardy is sure to have a bucket list of dream matches himself, but let's take a look at five potential matches for the once-known Brother Nero if he joins his brother, Matt, in All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Jeff Hardy vs Sting III

It's very hard to discuss Jeff Hardy without the unfortunate stain on his career that is Jeff Hardy vs Sting II for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, at Victory Road 2011.

Jeff was scheduled to collide with his childhood hero in a rematch for the title he had lost a month prior, but arrived to his championship match inebriated and unable to compete in a safe manner.

It is a very real and scary reminder that the wrestlers we see as superheroes are real humans with real issues. Sting was forced to pin Hardy after just a minute and a half.

Nothing quite hooks wrestling fans like a wholesome redemption arc. Given the universal adulation the wrestling universe has for Jeff Hardy, and the fact that Sting is his childhood hero and inspiration, why not have Jeff Hardy vs Sting for the third and final time?

A whole decade has passed, and while Hardy at the time was considered to be in the prime years of his career, it would prove pertinent to have them go at it and right the wrongs of Victory Road.

