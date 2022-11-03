Jeff Jarrett debuts in AEW: Which WWE SummerSlam match was he the referee of?

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett sent the pro wrestling world into a frenzy with his shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite tonight. The multi-time world heavyweight champion appeared following Darby Allin’s match with Jay Lethal. Jarrett destroyed AEW’s resident risk-taker with his signature guitar. He then cut a heel promo on the Baltimore crowd.

Wednesday’s showing was Jarrett's first appearance for a major pro wrestling promotion in months. The 55-year-old previously appeared as an on-screen talent on WWE television. He was announced as the special guest referee for The Usos tag team title defense against The Street Profits at SummerSlam on July 30, 2022.

Jarrett would show up on back-to-back episodes of SmackDown to hype up the match, claiming he’ll call it right down the middle. The pro wrestling veteran was also caught with a superkick by Jey Uso during the July 29, 2022, edition of the blue brand. The move was meant for Montez Ford, who moved out of harm’s way at the last second.

Jarrett made sure he didn’t suffer the same fate at SummerSlam when he caught a superkick from Jey. The Usos ended up retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits after a thrilling match.

Jeff Jarrett’s new position in AEW revealed after debut

Following his appearance on Dynamite tonight, Tony Khan announced that Jeff Jarrett has signed a multi-year contract with AEW. Khan also revealed that the pro wrestling veteran will be working with the promotion behind the scenes as well. Jarrett’s new position with the company will see him expand their live event calendar in 2023 and beyond.

Jeff Jarrett’s previous job had seen him work as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events. Under the said role, the former Intercontinental Champion answered no one but Vince McMahon himself. Jarrett was also credited with improving live event revenue during his brief stint as a WWE executive. The Nashville native parted ways with the company just a month after Triple H took over the company's creative role.

The Game also brought in longtime friend and fellow D-Generation X member Road Dogg (real name Brian James) as Jarrett’s replacement. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion certainly brings a lot of experience to AEW. However, it remains to be seen whether he can translate the experience into success for the Jackson-ville-based promotion.

