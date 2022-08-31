 "It's wrestling, hurt some people's feelings! "- Jim Cornette weighs in on top AEW star's Twitter war with Disco Inferno

Jim Cornette recently aired his thoughts on Eddie Kingston's fiery Twitter exchange with Disco Inferno.

A slew of backstage fallout has been affecting AEW lately. Eddie Kingston's heated interaction with Sammy Guevara was the latest crisis, leading to Mad King's suspension from the promotion.

WCW veteran Glenn Gilbertti (aka Disco Inferno) recently took to Twitter to slam AEW talent for their reactions to physique-related criticism. Eddie Kingston chimed in with a flaming response, questioning Disco's credibility as a wrestler. Jim Cornette reflected on the Twitter altercation between the two, while speaking on his Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel:

"The best thing Disco had going for him was that he had a nice little physique there... but fat-shaming? F**k. It was a rule of thumb when a babyface had a glaring weakness or whatever the case, you weren't supposed to say that unless they got to the point where it was over. You're not supposed to just truthfully tear down a babyface with everything that's wrong with him with no redeeming value," said Cornette. (From 2.33-3.32)

Jim Cornette further advocated hard-hitting responses in this line of work, while condemning fat-shaming remarks:

"Every fat heel in the business was called fat by the babyface that was f**king with them and if there was a babyface that was fat or old or bald, that probably got in there a little bit as well. But fat-shaming now? They are wrestlers! It's wrestling! Hurt some people's feelings! You can't expect somebody to want to see a f**ker get even for something if it wasn't anything worth getting even for. Oh golly, I got peanut butter on your chocolate. Well, we got a fight. No, f**k you," he added. (From 3.41-4.21)

Jim Cornette slams Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara for the unnecessary drama

The issue was reportedly a fat-shaming statement doled out by The Spanish God following Kingston's promo on him. The Mad King wasn't pleased with the retort and allegedly attempted to throw a pie at Guevara.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette blamed the two AEW stars for creating a needless ruckus:

"Is this where we've got? I like (Eddie Kingston)....Sammy apparently is getting too big for his britches with his power couple thing with ol' Tay Melo. He's rubbing people the wrong way and he's already been disciplined a few times for a big mouth, but in this case, they're both wrong," said Cornette.

(You can read more here)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “You know the truth. I wouldn’t lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact.



He (Sammy Guevara) did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong.”



- Eddie Kingston

(via PWInsider) “You know the truth. I wouldn’t lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He (Sammy Guevara) did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong.”- Eddie Kingston(via PWInsider) https://t.co/HpkCfjWBU9

Kingston and Guevara were supposed to collide at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view before the backstage fiasco. The two-week suspension window has ended and only time will tell what unfolds ahead for the Mad King.

