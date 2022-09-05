WWE Legend John Cena reacts to rising AEW star paying homage to iconic spot at All Out 2022

WWE legend John Cena took to social media today to react to Max Caster's performance at AEW All Out this past weekend.

Caster and his partner Anthony Bowens in The Acclaimed challenged Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW Tag Team Championships at the big pay-per-view event. Despite not leaving Chicago with the gold, the match was a breakout performance for the young team, who impressed fans around the world.

One of the most high-profile names who was impressed by Caster was John Cena. The latter took a screenshot of the young star in action lifting Keith Lee for his version of the "Attitude Adjustment."

The spot was extremely reminiscent of Cena's breakout performance against The Big Show (now known as Paul Wight in AEW) at WrestleMania 20 in 2004. Cena famously lifted up the "world's largest athlete" during their match for the WWE United States Championship.

This isn't the first time Max Caster has featured on John Cena's Instagram

While he might not have stated that he watches AEW TV on a weekly basis, John Cena certainly keeps up with what Max Caster and The Acclaimed are doing. His most recent post on Instagram isn't the first time that Caster has been posted by the "Doctor of Thuganomics."

Cena posted a picture of Max Caster on his Instagram page on August 4th. This happened to be the day after The Acclaimed defeated The Gunn Club in a dumpster match on AEW Dynamite.

Before the match got started, Caster did his trademark rap on the way to the ring, where dropped a line regarding Vince McMahon retiring. He even name-dropped the former WWE CEO by name, to the surprise of everyone in the audience and at home.

