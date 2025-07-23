Joins Death Riders, Convinces Jon Moxley to turn babyface - 3 ways Eddie Kingston could return to AEW

Eddie Kingston has not been seen in AEW for over a year now. Fans have been anticipating his return for some time now, and it seems that he may eventually get involved with Jon Moxley.Kingston was last seen teaming up with Cope (fka Edge) in his feud with the House of Black. However, in May last year, he ended up sustaining a severe knee injury during his match with Gabe Kidd. He has not been seen in any capacity since then.So much has changed in AEW since his last appearance, with a major one being the rise of Jon Moxley and his Death Riders. Although there has yet to be a specific timeline for his return, here are some interesting ways The Mad King could re-introduce himself to AEW.#1. Joins The Death RidersEddie Kingston and Jon Moxley have an interesting relationship within the promotion, given that the duo have been best friends turned bitter enemies. In 2023, the two feuded as Kingston sided with The Elite instead of the Blackpool Combat Club. He was willing to go against his former long-time friend, as he hated his allies, one being Claudio Castagnoli.Given that the former Continental Champion wasn't around during the inception of The Death Riders, there is no telling how he feels about the group. He has not exactly been open about this amidst his hiatus due to injury.Kingston could shock the world by suddenly returning and coming to the aid of The Death Riders. This would be an interesting turn, and he could confirm that he has decided to help the group due to his own reasons. This would be his reunion with Jon Moxley, and he would be an interesting fit with the group.#2. Convinces Jon Moxley to turn faceIn recent years, Eddie Kingston has been trying to convince Jon Moxley to come back to his side, but Mox has been adamant about staying where he is, which has caused constant friction between them.Kingston could be one of those to make a final attempt at pleading to the former AEW World Champion, seeing how he has yet to put an end to his path of destruction. Being someone who has made a comeback from a severe injury, The Mad King could cut an emotional promo and urge Moxley to step away from The Death Riders and team up with him instead, like they used to do.It remains to be seen whether The Purveyor of Violence will accept his pleas or use this against him.#3. Eddie Kingston rekindles an old feudBefore his unfortunate injury, Eddie Kingston was in a feud with Gabe Kidd. The two clashed for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. At Resurgence last year, which was the same pay-per-view where Kingston got injured, it was Kidd who walked out as the new champion.AEW could incorporate this into a major storyline and have Eddie Kingston go after the 28-year-old. His being an ally of the Death Riders would be another reason for The Mad King to go after him. This could set up a rematch between the two down the road.Unfortunately, Gabe Kidd is also currently dealing with a knee injury, which has caused him to forfeit from two matches in the G1 Climax. It is unclear when he'll fully recover, but this could coincide with Eddie Kingston's return.Eddie instantly became a fan favorite in AEW, and given that it has been a while since he's been around, his return will surely become a major talking point. It will also be interesting to see how he interacts with The Death Riders when he comes back.