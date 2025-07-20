Heartbreaking news on AEW star Jon Moxley's ally

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 20, 2025 06:15 GMT
A NJPW talent has been aligned with Jon Moxley in AEW for some time now [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)]

Jon Moxley suffered a huge blow last weekend when he lost his AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. Now, a disappointing update has emerged regarding the future of one of The One True King's newfound allies, Gabe Kidd.

The Madman first joined forces with Moxley at Dynamite: Beach Break earlier this year, where he helped the then-AEW World Champion retain his belt against Samoa Joe. He came to the aid of The Death Riders during this year's Anarchy in the Arena match, and even teamed with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to challenge The Opps for the World Trios Championship at All In: Texas.

Later in the pay-per-view, Kidd, alongside The Death Riders, once again tried to help Mox retain his title against Hangman Page until his attempts were foiled by the returning Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin. The reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion was scheduled to compete against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. on the second night of the 35th NJPW G1 Climax.

Unfortunately, the show opened with Kidd walking out on crutches and revealing that he had hyperextended his knee, and therefore would be forfeiting his bout against the submission specialist.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Gabe Kidd a safe and speedy recovery.

The Death Riders struck again on AEW Collision

The Death Riders made their presence felt this weekend on AEW Collision. The villainous faction crashed the show and attacked Colt Cabana, a beloved veteran and close friend of Hangman Adam Page. The former Dark Order member was bloodied and choked out by Jon Moxley and company with a steel chain, clearly sending a message to The Cowboy.

It remains to be seen whether a rematch between the new World Champion and The Purveyor of Violence is looming on the horizon. Page will be taking on Mox's protégé Wheeler Yuta next week on Dynamite.

