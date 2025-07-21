  • home icon
Jon Moxley and Death Riders to get suspended from AEW over shocking recent actions? Analyzing the chances

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:33 GMT
Following Jon Moxley and The Death Riders going overboard once again, could they have to deal with the repercussions this time? This could be in the form of a huge suspension from the company.

The faction has been running amok in the Jacksonville-based promotion for almost a year now, and they have continuously asserted their dominance. Despite no longer having the world title in their grasp, they have not stopped, and even took out an AEW original like Colt Cabana as their latest victim due to his connection to 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Tony Khan could finally step in and make them pay for their actions, given how these were uncalled for, such as their attack on a bystander like Cabana. No one would be able to protect them from this, given that the company is now being run by several other individuals. Hangman is the AEW World Champion, The Opps hold the trios titles, and The Young Bucks are no longer EVPs.

This could also work in their favor as they are seemingly no longer at full force. The Death Riders could take the time out to recuperate, and Jon Moxley could step back into the spotlight when the time is right. Both PAC and Gabe Kidd are dealing with injuries, so their focus could be on recovery and meticulous planning for what is to come.

One of Jon Moxley's Death Riders has hinted at things not being over

The landscape of AEW moving forward has made a major shift with Jon Moxley no longer being the world champion. However, it seems that the Death Riders aren't too worried about this just yet.

Marina Shafir took to X/Twitter after All In: Texas and did not seem fazed in any way following their major setback. She mentioned that fans should stay tuned for what was to come.

"Stay tuned in p*****s @AEW", wrote Shafir.

See her post here.

Jon Moxley is a man with a plan, and despite getting taken down, things are surely far from over. He is still a man with many enemies, but there is no telling what comes next in this major storyline.

This could still end up boiling over to the next few pay-per-views, and he could eventually try going after the title he lost.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
